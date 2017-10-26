Ducks, getting healthy, face banged-up Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Anaheim Ducks, who visit the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, are getting healthier.

In a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, a game that opened a four-game Ducks road trip, Anaheim (4-3-1) got its captain back as well as a key defenseman.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf, a first-line center, returned to the lineup and produced a goal and an assist. He missed the previous three games due to a lower-body injury.

"I felt good getting my wind back," Getzlaf told the media in Philadelphia. "My passing and those sorts of things will come.

"Last time, we rushed it back, and I ended up back on injured reserve. This time, we wanted to make sure we did the work and we were ready to go."

Getzlaf, a first-round pick in 2003, has one goal and three assists in three games this season. At 32, he is starting to show signs of age, but he can still be productive setting up teammates as evidenced by his 73 points, including 58 assists, in 74 games last season.

In addition to Getzlaf, the Ducks on Tuesday welcomed back Hampus Lindholm, who is perhaps their top defenseman. He had offseason shoulder surgery but was able to log 20 minutes in his 2017-18 debut against the Flyers.

"He's a minutes-chewer on the back end," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said of Lindholm. "We've been banged up with injuries. But anytime you can welcome veterans back, it does energize your group and give you confidence."

Lindholm, the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, is part of what some have considered one of the top half-dozen defense crews in the league.

Last season, Lindholm had six goals, 14 assists and a plus-13 rating in 66 games. The 23-year-old said he felt "OK" on Tuesday.

"It took awhile to get the feel of the game," he said. "The game is quick. You have to be in position or teams will make you pay."