Ducks flip 2025 4-star WR Adrian Wilson after SNL visit

The Oregon Ducks made a strong impression on 2025 4-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson Saturday at the Saturday Night Live camp in Eugene, getting him to flip his commitment from the TCU Horned Frogs and commit to the Ducks instead.

Wilson announced on Saturday night that he was “flocked in” with the Ducks and would be joining them going forward.

Wilson is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 85 player in the 2025 class, and the No. 14 overall WR. He is now the third member of Oregon’s 2025 class, joining 4-star WR Dallas Wilson and 3-star OL Sandman Thompson.

Oregon’s 2025 WR room is looking incredibly strong early on, as Wilson is rated as the No. 24 overall player and No. 5 WR in the class.

We will see if any more commitments come out of Saturday night, but at the moment, it looks like the early returns from the camp were great.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire