Ducks finish in the top half of the US LBM Coaches poll
The final US LBM Coaches poll was published the day after Michigan defeated Washington for the national championship and Oregon finished in the Top 10.
The Ducks were ranked No. 7 in the final poll with 1,213 votes. Only Washington was ranked higher than Oregon as far as the Pac-12 was concerned.
In the strongest season for the Pac-12 and ironically its last, only three teams were represented in the poll with Arizona at No. 11 being the only other school on the list.
The Huskies remained at No. 2 despite losing to the Wolverines.
For the last bowl season for the Pac-12, the conference finished 5-3 with just Utah, Cal and Oregon State losing their games.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
15-0
1575 (63)
–
2
Washington
14-1
1,507
–
3
13-1
1,389
+3
4
12-2
1,382
–
5
12-2
1,356
-1
6
Florida State
12-2
1,218
-3
7
12-2
1,213
+1
8
Missouri
12-2
1,143
+1
9
Ole Miss
11-2
1,082
+2
10
11-2
952
-3
11
Arizona
10-3
932
+3
12
10-3
890
+1
13
10-3
811
-3
14
10-3
772
+2
15
10-3
691
-3
16
Oklahoma State
9-4
575
+5
17
10-4
529
+6
18
Louisville
9-4
460
-3
19
SMU
10-4
386
+9
20
9-4
334
+6
21
North Carolina State
9-4
271
-3
22
10-4
249
-5
23
Kansas
9-4
158
+7
24
SMU
11-3
119
-5
25
West Virginia
9-4
117
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;
Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1