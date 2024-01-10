Advertisement

Ducks finish in the top half of the US LBM Coaches poll

Don Smalley
·2 min read

The final US LBM Coaches poll was published the day after Michigan defeated Washington for the national championship and Oregon finished in the Top 10.

The Ducks were ranked No. 7 in the final poll with 1,213 votes. Only Washington was ranked higher than Oregon as far as the Pac-12 was concerned.

In the strongest season for the Pac-12 and ironically its last, only three teams were represented in the poll with Arizona at No. 11 being the only other school on the list.

The Huskies remained at No. 2 despite losing to the Wolverines.

For the last bowl season for the Pac-12, the conference finished 5-3 with just Utah, Cal and Oregon State losing their games.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

15-0

1575 (63)

2

Washington

14-1

1,507

3

Georgia

13-1

1,389

+3

4

Texas

12-2

1,382

5

Alabama

12-2

1,356

-1

6

Florida State

12-2

1,218

-3

7

Oregon

12-2

1,213

+1

8

Missouri

12-2

1,143

+1

9

Ole Miss

11-2

1,082

+2

10

Ohio State

11-2

952

-3

11

Arizona

10-3

932

+3

12

LSU

10-3

890

+1

13

Penn State

10-3

811

-3

14

Notre Dame

10-3

772

+2

15

Oklahoma

10-3

691

-3

16

Oklahoma State

9-4

575

+5

17

Tennessee

10-4

529

+6

18

Louisville

9-4

460

-3

19

SMU

10-4

386

+9

20

Clemson

9-4

334

+6

21

North Carolina State

9-4

271

-3

22

Iowa

10-4

249

-5

23

Kansas

9-4

158

+7

24

SMU

11-3

119

-5

25

West Virginia

9-4

117

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1

