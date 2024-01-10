Ducks finish in the top half of the US LBM Coaches poll

The final US LBM Coaches poll was published the day after Michigan defeated Washington for the national championship and Oregon finished in the Top 10.

The Ducks were ranked No. 7 in the final poll with 1,213 votes. Only Washington was ranked higher than Oregon as far as the Pac-12 was concerned.

In the strongest season for the Pac-12 and ironically its last, only three teams were represented in the poll with Arizona at No. 11 being the only other school on the list.

The Huskies remained at No. 2 despite losing to the Wolverines.

For the last bowl season for the Pac-12, the conference finished 5-3 with just Utah, Cal and Oregon State losing their games.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 15-0 1575 (63) – 2 Washington 14-1 1,507 – 3 Georgia 13-1 1,389 +3 4 Texas 12-2 1,382 – 5 Alabama 12-2 1,356 -1 6 Florida State 12-2 1,218 -3 7 Oregon 12-2 1,213 +1 8 Missouri 12-2 1,143 +1 9 Ole Miss 11-2 1,082 +2 10 Ohio State 11-2 952 -3 11 Arizona 10-3 932 +3 12 LSU 10-3 890 +1 13 Penn State 10-3 811 -3 14 Notre Dame 10-3 772 +2 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 -3 16 Oklahoma State 9-4 575 +5 17 Tennessee 10-4 529 +6 18 Louisville 9-4 460 -3 19 SMU 10-4 386 +9 20 Clemson 9-4 334 +6 21 North Carolina State 9-4 271 -3 22 Iowa 10-4 249 -5 23 Kansas 9-4 158 +7 24 SMU 11-3 119 -5 25 West Virginia 9-4 117 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1

