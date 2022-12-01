Ducks extend transfer portal offer to FCS WR with high upside

On Wednesday morning, we went over the wide receiver position for the Oregon Ducks and took a deeper look at what the future outlook for pass catchers is like in Eugene. We touched on the impressive talent already on the roster, and a couple of highly-touted recruits coming to the Ducks this offseason.

Despite all of that, Oregon is still trying to add to the WR room, extending an offer to Drae McCray, one of the top receivers currently in the transfer portal.

McCray is a sophomore at Austin Peay, an FCS school, and has put up some impressive stats in his two years, including over 1,800 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

One of the more impressive outings of his career came this year against the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he had 12 catches for 92 yards.

According to 247Sports, this is not the first time that the Ducks have been on McCray, with the database showing that Oregon offered him back in January of 2020.

Drae McCray’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Austin Peay (FCS)

2022: 11 games | 75 catches, 1,021 yards, 9 TD

2021: 11 games | 52 catches, 872 yards, 8 TD

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-9 Weight 177 pounds Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 83 FL WR Rivals 3 5.5 FL WR ESPN 3 74 FL WR On3 Recruiting 3 82.2 FL WR 247 Composite 3 0.8411 FL WR

Notable Offers

Oregon Ducks

UAB

Tulane

Middle Tennessee

Virginia Tech

Memphis

Indiana

Maryland

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire