Ducks extend transfer portal offer to FCS WR with high upside

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

On Wednesday morning, we went over the wide receiver position for the Oregon Ducks and took a deeper look at what the future outlook for pass catchers is like in Eugene. We touched on the impressive talent already on the roster, and a couple of highly-touted recruits coming to the Ducks this offseason.

Despite all of that, Oregon is still trying to add to the WR room, extending an offer to Drae McCray, one of the top receivers currently in the transfer portal.

McCray is a sophomore at Austin Peay, an FCS school, and has put up some impressive stats in his two years, including over 1,800 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

One of the more impressive outings of his career came this year against the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he had 12 catches for 92 yards.

According to 247Sports, this is not the first time that the Ducks have been on McCray, with the database showing that Oregon offered him back in January of 2020.

Drae McCray’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Austin Peay (FCS)

2022: 11 games | 75 catches, 1,021 yards, 9 TD

2021: 11 games | 52 catches, 872 yards, 8 TD

Vitals

Hometown

Tallahassee, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

5-foot-9

Weight

177 pounds

Class

2021

 

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

83

FL

WR

Rivals

3

5.5

FL

WR

ESPN

3

74

FL

WR

On3 Recruiting

3

82.2

FL

WR

247 Composite

3

0.8411

FL

WR

 

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks

  • UAB

  • Tulane

  • Middle Tennessee

  • Virginia Tech

  • Memphis

  • Indiana

  • Maryland

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon QB Jay Butterfield announces he will enter the transfer portal

    Oregon Ducks' QB Jay Butterfield will enter the transfer portal. He played in 2 games during his three years in Eugene, completing 3 total passes.

  • Oregon RB Byron Cardwell Jr. announces that he will enter the transfer portal

    Oregon Ducks RB Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he will enter the transfer portal.

  • Oregon WR D’onte Thornton enters the transfer portal

    Thornton could move to Tempe to join Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State. The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 5.

  • Week 14: BCS simulated rankings compared to College Football Playoff top 25

    Week 14: A look at the BCS simulated rankings compared to the College Football Playoff top 25

  • Orange County Sheriff's Office hosts bomb technician competition

    Orange County Sheriff's Office hosts bomb technician competition

  • Genting selling 15.5 acres of Miami waterfront once planned for a casino resort

    Genting, the Malaysian casino company that once planned to turn the former Miami Herald property into a gambling resort in the heart of Miami, is selling its prized 15.5-acre parcel. The expected price tag tops $1 billion for the largely vacant swath of downtown land on Biscayne Bay, where residential and commercial high-rises could top 60 stories.

  • Would Nathaniel Hackett consider a quarterback change? 'Right now, no'

    Lost in Wednesday’s question of whether the teammates of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson like him was the question of whether his head coach still wants him under center. Nathaniel Hackett does, but he offered an interesting response to a very specific inquiry from reporters. Asked whether he’d consider making a change at quarterback if he [more]

  • Former 4-star Oregon commit Avantae Williams enters transfer portal, leaves Miami Hurricanes

    Avantae Williams was committed to Oregon for a year before changing course and committing to Miami. Now he's back on the open market.

  • Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine

    The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.

  • ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: Alabama should be in the College Football Playoff over Ohio State

    ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith provided his stance on where Alabama stands in his mind in the College Football Playoff picture.

  • U.S. senator presses FAA for details on Boeing 737 MAX alerting system

    Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday circulated a draft proposal that would extend the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 certification deadline and require retrofitting existing planes with safety enhancements, Reuters reported. Boeing is seeking an extension from Congress of a Dec. 27 deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the plane's 20-month grounding. A timely FAA response could help address concerns among some other lawmakers who oppose Boeing's request, potentially opening the way for an extension to be granted following months of discussions.

  • NFL Week 12: Former Vols’ stats

    How former Vols performed in Week 12 of the NFL season.

  • Sam McCall no longer with FSU, enters transfer portal

    True freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer a part of the Florida State football team, a school spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday night. McCall confirmed to the Osceola that he is going into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound McCall played in eight games this season, making five tackles.

  • USC vs Utah Pac-12 Championship Prediction Game Preview

    USC vs Utah Pac-12 Championship game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Pac-12 Championship Week game on Friday, December 2

  • Alzheimer's drug slows decline but with side-effects

    STORY: An experimental Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and Biogen was seen to slow cognitive decline in a closely watched trial.It's the first big breakthrough in 30 years of Alzheimer’s research, but the detailed data presented on Tuesday (November 29) also showed a possible risk of serious side-effects for certain patients. The drug, lecanemab, was associated with a dangerous type of brain swelling in nearly 13% of patients.The trial spanned 18 months and enrolled nearly 1,800 participants with early-stage Alzheimer's.Some patients also experienced bleeding in the brain - a symptom linked to the deaths of two people receiving the drug in a follow-on study.Eisai said it believes the deaths "cannot be attributed to lecanemab".Lecanemab is an antibody, designed to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta in the brain.Eisai and Biogen reported in September it reduced the rate of cognitive decline by 27% compared to a placebo.It's still early days, scientists say. But the Alzheimer's Association said the data confirms the drug "can meaningfully change the course of the disease," and called on U.S. regulators to green-light accelerated approval.They're slated to decide by January 6.The finding has strengthened support from some scientists for simultaneously targeting another protein linked to Alzheimer's called tau, alongside amyloid.That provides momentum for clinical trials of “cocktail” treatments targeting both proteins, similar to those used against cancers and HIV.

  • Where LSU’s 2023 recruiting class ranks across the industry following recent decommitments

    Brian Kelly's 2023 class remains well-positioned despite recent losses.

  • Dispute over North Carolina congressional districts tees up major elections case at Supreme Court

    When the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the Republican-drawn congressional district maps in February, Rep.

  • Trey Palmer, Anthony Grant earn All-Big Ten accolades

    A couple Husker offensive players earned themselves postseason accolades on Wednesday. Receiver Trey Palmer was selected second-team All-Big Ten by the media and was a third-team selection by the coaches. Running back Anthony Grant was an honorable mention pick.

  • 25 Most Capitalist Nations in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most capitalist nations in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of capitalism around the world and go directly to 5 Most Capitalist Nations in the World. The end of the cold war accelerated the worldwide adoption of free-market principles and led many countries […]

  • Another ex-1st-rounder project for Pete Carroll: Seahawks add safety Johnathan Abram

    This is the 3rd team this month for Abram, 26. The Raiders and Packers waived him in a span of 20 days. But Ryan Neal is hurting.