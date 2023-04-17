Ducks extend offer to North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms

The Oregon Ducks are looking to fill out their tight end room in the wake of the injury to Terrance Ferguson that will keep him out for the remainder of spring camp.

On Monday, the Ducks reportedly extended an offer to North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms, one of the top tight ends available in the transfer portal. In one season with North Texas, Gumms played in 14 games, catching 34 passes for over 450 yards and 5 TD.

Since entering the portal on Saturday, Gumms has received scholarship offers from a number of schools, including Oregon, Utah, Colorado, West Virginia, and others.

We will see if the Ducks can get him on campus for a visit and bring him into the fold, but landing a player like Gumms would be a big help for an Oregon team that needs depth at the TE spot.

Var’Keyes Gumms Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

Collegiate Stats

North Texas

14 Games | 34 catches, 458 yards, 5 TD

*Has 3 years of eligibility remaining.

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

230 pounds

Hometown

Houston, Texas

Projected Position

Tight End

Class

2021

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks

  • BYU Cougars

  • West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Utah Utes

  • California Golden Bears

Recruitment

  • Entered transfer portal on April 15, 2023

  • Received Oregon offer on April 17, 2023

Highlights

