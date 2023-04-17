Ducks extend offer to North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms

The Oregon Ducks are looking to fill out their tight end room in the wake of the injury to Terrance Ferguson that will keep him out for the remainder of spring camp.

On Monday, the Ducks reportedly extended an offer to North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms, one of the top tight ends available in the transfer portal. In one season with North Texas, Gumms played in 14 games, catching 34 passes for over 450 yards and 5 TD.

Since entering the portal on Saturday, Gumms has received scholarship offers from a number of schools, including Oregon, Utah, Colorado, West Virginia, and others.

We will see if the Ducks can get him on campus for a visit and bring him into the fold, but landing a player like Gumms would be a big help for an Oregon team that needs depth at the TE spot.

Var’Keyes Gumms Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oregon @oregonfootball 💛🦆 pic.twitter.com/Iv68ozO1mx — vK (@varkeyesg) April 17, 2023

Collegiate Stats

North Texas

14 Games | 34 catches, 458 yards, 5 TD

*Has 3 years of eligibility remaining.

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 230 pounds Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position Tight End Class 2021

Notable Offers

Oregon Ducks

BYU Cougars

West Virginia Mountaineers

Colorado Buffaloes

Arkansas Razorbacks

Utah Utes

California Golden Bears

Recruitment

Entered transfer portal on April 15, 2023

Received Oregon offer on April 17, 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire