Ducks extend offer to 5-star DJ Pickett, No. 1 safety in 2025 class

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducksnew safeties coach Chris Hampton is making an early impression on the recruiting game up in Eugene since coming over from Tulane.

Already he has landed a commitment from Aaron Flowers, one of the top safeties in the 2024 class, and he appears to be big-game hunting, extending an offer to DJ Pickett, the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class, and the No. 6 overall player, per the 247Sports Composite.

Pickett is a rising star in the 2025 class, and he has a lengthy offer list from some of the top schools in the nation. The Ducks will likely be aggressive in recruiting him, attempting to get him out to Eugene for a visit in the coming months as his process continues.

DJ Pickett’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

94

FL

S

247Sports Composite

5

0.9966

FL

S

Rivals

4

6.0

FL

S

ESPN

N/A

N/A

FL

S

On3 Recruiting

4

96

FL

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

170 pounds

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on April 18, 2023

  • Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Notable Offers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire