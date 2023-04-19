Ducks extend offer to 5-star DJ Pickett, No. 1 safety in 2025 class
The Oregon Ducks’ new safeties coach Chris Hampton is making an early impression on the recruiting game up in Eugene since coming over from Tulane.
Already he has landed a commitment from Aaron Flowers, one of the top safeties in the 2024 class, and he appears to be big-game hunting, extending an offer to DJ Pickett, the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class, and the No. 6 overall player, per the 247Sports Composite.
Pickett is a rising star in the 2025 class, and he has a lengthy offer list from some of the top schools in the nation. The Ducks will likely be aggressive in recruiting him, attempting to get him out to Eugene for a visit in the coming months as his process continues.
DJ Pickett’s Recruiting Profile
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Oregon 🦆 @Coach_CHampton pic.twitter.com/8GsaxKqEEE
— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) April 19, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
94
FL
S
247Sports Composite
5
0.9966
FL
S
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
S
ESPN
N/A
N/A
FL
S
On3 Recruiting
4
96
FL
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
170 pounds
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2025
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on April 18, 2023
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
Texas Longhorns
Michigan Wolverines
Georgia Bulldogs
Highlights