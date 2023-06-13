Ducks extend offer to 5-star Bryce Underwood, No. 1 QB in 2025 class

It should come as no surprise to see the Oregon Ducks targeting one of the very best quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

Over the weekend, Dan Lanning and the Ducks extended an offer to 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 QB in the 2025 class and No. 3 overall player. As you would expect, Underwood has offers from some of the top recruiting teams in the nation, including Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.

In the 2024 class, the Ducks took a pair of quarterback recruits in Michael Van Buren and Luke Moga, and a year before that, they signed Austin Novosad as well. The last time Oregon went heavily after a 5-star QB, it was Dante Moore, the No. 3 QB in the 2023 class. He committed to the Ducks but ended up flipping to UCLA after OC Kenny Dillingham left.

Let’s all hope that this time goes differently.

Bryce Underwood’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 97 MI QB 247Sports Composite 5 0.9993 MI QB Rivals 5 6.1 MI QB ESPN 5 92 MI QB On3 Recruiting 5 98 MI QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-4 Weight 205 pounds Hometown Belleville, Mississippi Projected Position Quarterback Class 2025

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on June 11, 2023

Has yet to take visit to Oregon

Notable Offers

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers

Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State Buckeyes

Highlights

