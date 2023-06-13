Ducks extend offer to 5-star Bryce Underwood, No. 1 QB in 2025 class
It should come as no surprise to see the Oregon Ducks targeting one of the very best quarterbacks in the 2025 class.
Over the weekend, Dan Lanning and the Ducks extended an offer to 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 QB in the 2025 class and No. 3 overall player. As you would expect, Underwood has offers from some of the top recruiting teams in the nation, including Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.
In the 2024 class, the Ducks took a pair of quarterback recruits in Michael Van Buren and Luke Moga, and a year before that, they signed Austin Novosad as well. The last time Oregon went heavily after a 5-star QB, it was Dante Moore, the No. 3 QB in the 2023 class. He committed to the Ducks but ended up flipping to UCLA after OC Kenny Dillingham left.
Let’s all hope that this time goes differently.
Bryce Underwood’s Recruiting Profile
EXTREMELY BLESSED! To receive an offer from the university of oregon🦆 @QuarterbackUniv @MrJayUnderwood @BellevilleFB @SMcCourt12 pic.twitter.com/82p5be1TWZ
— Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) June 11, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
97
MI
QB
247Sports Composite
5
0.9993
MI
QB
Rivals
5
6.1
MI
QB
ESPN
5
92
MI
QB
On3 Recruiting
5
98
MI
QB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
205 pounds
Hometown
Belleville, Mississippi
Projected Position
Quarterback
Class
2025
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on June 11, 2023
Has yet to take visit to Oregon
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes