Ducks extend an offer to 2026 quarterback Conner Quintero
Nothing quite makes you feel as old as realizing that your favorite school just offered a quarterback who was born after the year 2005.
For fans of the Oregon Ducks, though, that’s the case right now. Over the weekend, the Ducks extended an offer to 2026 QB Conner Quintero, a high school Freshman from Enid, Oklahoma.
Since it is so early in his football career, Quintero doesn’t have any rankings on recruiting sites but based on the fact that the Ducks offered him, you can assume/hope that he will eventually garner a 4- or 5-star rating in the next couple of years.
Film
Conner Quintero’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
N/A
N/A
OK
QB
Rivals
N/A
N/A
OK
QB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
OK
QB
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
OK
QB
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
OK
QB
Vitals
Hometown
Enid, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
165 pounds
Class
2026
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on…
Visited Oregon on…
After a great conversation with @KennyDillingham, I’m blessed & honored to receive my first Power 5 offer from the University of Oregon. @CoachDanLanning @TheMatt_V @GregBiggins @AdamGorney #GoDucks 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vC782oIWYL
— Conner Quintero (@ConnerQB_2) June 18, 2022
