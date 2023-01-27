Ducks extend offer to 2025 QB Akili Smith Jr., son of Oregon legend
One of Dan Lanning’s biggest points when taking over as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks was that he wanted to keep the family in Eugene tight and make sure that past alumni felt at home with the current regime.
He did a great job of making sure that happens this week, extending a scholarship offer to Akili Smith Jr., a 2025 quarterback out of California. The name obviously rings a bell; Smith Jr. is the son of Oregon legend Akili Smith, who was the starting QB in Eugene for the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Smith threw for 45 touchdowns in his two seasons.
As a 2025 prospect, Smith Jr. is not yet rated by a lot of recruiting websites, but he has some notable offers from other schools like Miami, Michigan, and Arizona. We will see how his recruitment goes along over the coming years.
Akili Smith Jr. Recruiting Profile
EXTREMELY excited and blessed to have received my 6th offer from the university of Oregon…@oregonfootball
Thanks for the offer @CoachWillStein.@GregBiggins @alecsimpson5 @BrandonHuffman @ESPN300News @LemmingReport @CraigHaubert @TheUCReport #goducks #nike #jordan pic.twitter.com/9vDgZqpe8m
— Akili Smith Jr (@Akilismithjr) January 27, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
N/A
N/A
CA
QB
247Sports Composite
N/A
N/A
CA
QB
Rivals
N/A
N/A
CA
QB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
CA
QB
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
CA
QB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
200 pounds
Hometown
Vista Murrieta, California
Projected Position
Quarterback
Class
2025
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Michigan Wolverines
Arizona Wildcats
California Golden Bears
Highlights