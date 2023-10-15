Ducks drop in US LBM Coaches Poll; Washington jumps into top 5

It’s one of those times when a close loss doesn’t hurt all that much where the US LBM Coaches poll is concerned.

Following the Ducks’ 36-33 loss to Washington in Seattle, Oregon dropped three spots to No. 11 in the poll. The Huskies, however, moved up a spot to No. 5 and is on the verge of a College Football Playoff appearance. One has to assume that if Washington wins out, they’ll play in a national semifinal.

But there’s a lot of football left to be played and the Huskies still have to play USC and possibly the Ducks once again. Oregon State is on Oregon’s heels at No. 13, but USC was the biggest loser of the day after getting demolished at Notre Dame 48-20. The Trojans dropped seven spots to No. 16.

Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1

