Ducks Depth Chart Preview: Tight End room is littered with talent

The story of the tight end position at the University of Oregon over the past few years can be summed up in one word: injuries.

Cam McCormick has been hurt for the better part of the past three years. Patrick Herbert has only played one game in the past two seasons, ending all hope of a Herbert-to-Herbert connection before his brother Justin departed for the NFL. Spencer Webb didn’t see the field in 2020 because of injuries.

That trio is healthy at the moment, and alongside veteran DJ Johnson they give Oregon one of the deepest, most talented groups of tight ends the school has had in a very long time.

Heck, true freshman Moliki Matavao was one of the most sought-after tight ends in the country in the class of 2021, and he is an afterthought on Oregon’s depth chart this season – although he will be a big piece of their future at the spot, potentially alongside redshirt freshman Tyler Nanney and true freshmen Terrance Ferguson and Cooper Shultz, who were left off the depth chart for this year as they are unlikely to play much, if at all.

Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is comfortable utilizing tight ends in his offensive schemes, and while fans did not get to see a ton of it last year because of injuries and the pandemic-shortened season, 2021’s depth should allow Moorhead, Mario Cristobal, and quarterback Anthony Brown to get very creative with this group of talented young men.

Without further ado, here is a look at the depth chart heading into the upcoming season:

TE1 - DJ Johnson

Year: Junior Measurables: 6-foot-4, 273 pounds He lands at No. 1 on our depth chart, but there are already injury concerns for DJ Johnson, who made his first fall camp appearance of the year on Saturday night before Oregon’s scrimmage. He didn’t play, but warmed up in a helmet and did some stretching. A converted defensive end who transferred from Miami, Johnson stepped up for the Ducks in the shortened 2020 campaign, hauling in 10 receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns - which ranked fourth in the Pac-12. While there is more competition than usual for playing time at tight end, Johnson remains the frontrunner for targets in Joe Moorhead's offense in 2021.

Story continues

TE2 - Cam McCormick

Year: Senior Measurables: 6-foot-5, 259 pounds The story of Cam McCormick is an inspiring one, as the senior tight end from Bend battled lower body injuries steadily since the 2018 season. He is feeling great right now, however, and will battle for immediate playing time this year. The 23-year-old still has two years of eligibility remaining, and should be a factor in Oregon's offense right away as long as he is able to stay healthy.

TE3 - Spencer Webb

Year: Sophomore Measurables: 6-foot-6, 234 pounds It's pretty wild to have a talent like Spencer Webb sit only third on the depth chart, especially when as a redshirt freshman in 2019 he hauled in 18 passes for 209 yards and three scores, playing in all 12 games. However, injuries kept Webb off the field for the entirety of the 2020 season, and now he comes into a situation where he will battle with Johnson as well as a pair of injury-prone tight ends in Cam McCormick and Patrick Herbert for playing time. Webb's size, experience, and pass catching ability should make him a prime candidate to see plenty of snaps in 2021, especially in an offense that utilizes tight ends more under coach Moorhead.

TE4 - Patrick Herbert

Year: Redshirt Freshman Measurables: 6-foot-5, 248 pounds Yet another promising tight end whose career has been marred by injuries, Patrick Herbert, the younger brother of Oregon legend Justin Herbert, is hoping to crack the rotation this year after joining the team initially as the top tight end recruit from the state. While the Herbert-to-Herbert connection never came to fruition, seeing Justin's younger brother thrive in the green and yellow would be a fantastic story - and his presence gives Oregon excellent depth at tight end in 2021.

TE5 - Moliki Matavao

Year: Freshman Measurables: 6-foot-6, 263 pounds Matavao is unlikely to crack Oregon's crowded tight end room this season, but as one of the top-5 tight ends in the class of 2021 (according to 247Sports) the Henderson, Nevada product is a name to keep an eye on in a year or so - and could be a desperation option should injuries continue to hamper this group this season.

1

1