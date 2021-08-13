Ducks Depth Chart Preview: Running backs are ready to run wild

It’s been a long time, if ever, when the running back position has been this deep and this talented on the Oregon Ducks football roster.

Thanks to several years of top-notch recruiting, that statement can be said of nearly every position group. But when it comes to the running backs, it’s nice to know that Oregon has two backs that could start on most Pac-12 teams with CJ Verdell and Travis Dye.

Beyond that pair, the Ducks could insert a number of redshirt or true freshmen and feel comfortable that there wouldn’t be a severe drop-off in production.

This might be the season where Oregon gets to see what Sean Dollars is fully capable of. Still considered a redshirt freshman because of the pandemic, 2021 will be Dollars’ third season in the Duck program. Coming out of Mater Dei High School, Dollars was the No. 2 tailback in the nation. Oregon is hoping his injuries are finally in his past and that Dollars can hit paydirt in the end zone many times this season.

Who are the other players that might see the field, though? Here’s our prediction, with a breakdown of each player.

RB1 — CJ Verdell

Year: Junior Measurables: 5-foot-8, 211 pounds It seems like CJ Verdell has been an Oregon Duck for the better part of a decade. Entering his fourth season, Verdell has become one of the most consistent tailbacks in Oregon history. He has 2,523 career rushing yards in 32 games (79 ypg) and 21 touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, this feels like a year where Verdell is going to explode and be that dominating running back Oregon knows he can be. With a good offensive line and a wide receiving group that opposing defenses will have to pay attention to, Verdell will take advantage of defenses splitting their concentration. It also helps he will get some rest and be at 100 percent every time he steps across the sideline and onto the field.

RB2 — Travis Dye

Year: Junior Measurables: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds Travis Dye might be listed as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart, but in reality, he's really RB 1b to Verdell's RB 1a. The junior from Norco, Calif is no longer known as Troy Dye's little brother. Travis is making a name for his own with his work as a running back. He's the speed threat to Verdell's power, which makes them the perfect tandem in the backfield and they'll make Pac-12 defensive coordinators lose a lot of sleep during the season. Entering the 2021 season, Dye has 1,840 career rushing yards in 34 games (54 ypg). But it's his 467 receiving yards with 11 total touchdowns that make him a dynamic threat out of the backfield.

RB3 — Seven McGee

Trying to predict the RB depth chart behind the top two spots is like splitting hairs. We are so certain what the two-deep will look like, but anything beyond that is completely up in the air. With that being said, by all accounts during fall camp, Seven McGee has looked to be one of the strongest contenders for the RB3 role. It's almost a shame McGee wears No. 0 and not No. 7, but Verdell isn't quite done using up that particular number. McGee certainly isn't a zero. The Rochester, NY native committed to Oregon way back in 2018, de-committed, and then eventually decided Eugene would be the best place for him. McGee was a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals, and 247 Sports. He was also the No. 1 ranked player from New York by all of the recruiting sites as he was wanted by the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, and USC before making Oregon his destination of choice. Injuries have plagued the RB room over the past couple of years, so if McGee can stay healthy and continue his strong start in camp, there's a good chance we see him out on the field during the season.

RB4 — Sean Dollars

Year: Redshirt Freshman Measurables: 5-foot-10, 171 pounds Usually, the fourth-string running back isn't going to see a lot of time on the field or playing meaningful minutes, but that shouldn't be the case with Sean Dollars. Still a redshirt freshman, Dollars will have a chance to play and be productive in games that mean something. That 63-yard run against Montana in 2019 seems like a very long time ago. The one-time No. 2 running back recruit in the nation has yet scored a touchdown, but that will most likely change in 2021. Dollars could also see time as a kickoff returner as well as running the ball.

RB5 — Trey Benson

Trey Benson is a dark-horse candidate to get some significant playing time this fall, with a shot at landing the RB3 role ahead of both Dollars and McGee. It all comes down to health in the end, and Benson has been working his way back from a knee injury that held him out of the 2020 season.

