Ducks’ defensive analyst Kwame Agyeman to become co-defensive coordinator at Nevada

Another former Oregon Ducks coach is following Ken Wilson to Nevada, with Bruce Feldman reporting that defensive analyst Kwame Agyeman is set to become the new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Wolfpack.

Agyeman is a former linebacker at Oregon, where he played for four years in the 2000s. Before his departure for Nevada, Agyeman was the longest-tenured coach at Oregon, with seven years under his belt.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Oregon’s former offensive analyst, Nate Costa, would also be departing for Nevada, where he would take over as the quarterbacks’ coach. Wilson, who was recently the LB coach for the Ducks, is bringing in up-and-coming guys with who he is familiar to fill out his staff with the Wolfpack.

