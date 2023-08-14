Ducks crack top 15 in first AP poll of 2023 college football season

Going into the 2023 college football season, the Oregon Ducks are certainly a well-respected team, but they have some room to grow when it comes to being though of as one of the elite teams in the nation.

Despite the fact that they return a Heisman-caliber quarterback and a group of skill position players who are among the top in the nation, Oregon is routinely being ranked in the middle of the pack when it comes to preseason top 25 rankings.

On Monday, the Associated Press released their first top-25 ranking of the year, and the Ducks checked in at No. 15 on the list.

Three Pac-12 schools — USC, Washington, and Utah — are ranked ahead of Oregon, while the Oregon State Beavers come in at No. 18, just a few spots behind them.

This is consistent with where we’ve seen Oregon ranked in other preseason polls, with both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and ESPN Preseason Power Rankings listing the Ducks at No. 15 as well.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire