Ducks get commitment from Tyler Kinsman, top-ranked punter in 2024 class

When you think of a punter/kicker, a player that stands at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds isn’t exactly the profile that comes to mind.

Unless that kicker is Tyler Kinsman.

The Nampa, Idaho native had offers from Boise State and Dartmouth before deciding to come to Eugene and be an Oregon Duck.

Kinsman is the top-ranked punter in the Class of 2024, according to Chris Sailer Kicking, and No. 8 by 247Sports.

Odds are Kinsman will be battling current punter Ross James for a job next season. James is just a redshirt sophomore and he’s established himself as one of the best punters in the conference. Oregon still needs to find an eventual replacement for Camden Lewis, who will be departing after this season as he is a senior.

#AGTG I’m beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to The University of Oregon! @oregonfootball has shown so much love and has made this decision easy for me. There’s nowhere like Oregon! Thank you to my parents, coaches, friends, and mentors for carrying me through this… pic.twitter.com/MBWt7Xaw1r — Tyler Kinsman (@Kinsman_Kicker) November 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire