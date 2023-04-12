Ducks get commitment from in-state OT Trent Ferguson

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks added to their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, getting a big commitment from in-state offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, from West Salem.

Ferguson stands at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, and is rated as a 3-star player who is the No. 5 player in the state of Oregon.

Ferguson is the first big commitment for A’lique Terry, the new offensive line coach for the Ducks. He is also the seventh member of Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks 9th in the nation. Ferguson is the first 3-star player to join the group.

Ferguson is rated by 247Sports Composite as the No. 70 OT in the 2024 class.

Trent Ferguson’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

3

85

OR

OT

247Sports Composite

3

0.8600

OR

OT

Rivals

N/A

N/A

OR

OT

ESPN

N/A

N/A

OR

OT

On3 Recruiting

3

87

OR

OT

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

300 pounds

Hometown

Salem, Oregon

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on November 23, 2022

  • Committed on April 12, 2023

Highlights

