Ducks get commitment from in-state OT Trent Ferguson

The Oregon Ducks added to their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, getting a big commitment from in-state offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, from West Salem.

Ferguson stands at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, and is rated as a 3-star player who is the No. 5 player in the state of Oregon.

Ferguson is the first big commitment for A’lique Terry, the new offensive line coach for the Ducks. He is also the seventh member of Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks 9th in the nation. Ferguson is the first 3-star player to join the group.

Ferguson is rated by 247Sports Composite as the No. 70 OT in the 2024 class.

Trent Ferguson’s Recruiting Profile

I am excited and blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Oregon! I want to thank all my coaches and family that helped me make my decision. I’m excited to join the flock #AGTG @CoachDanLanning @105CoachTerry @CutterLeftwich @coach_cavanaugh @CoachJoeLorig pic.twitter.com/iERbZehnyh — Trent Ferguson (@TrentFerguson24) April 12, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 85 OR OT 247Sports Composite 3 0.8600 OR OT Rivals N/A N/A OR OT ESPN N/A N/A OR OT On3 Recruiting 3 87 OR OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-7 Weight 300 pounds Hometown Salem, Oregon Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on November 23, 2022

Committed on April 12, 2023

Highlights

