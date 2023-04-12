Ducks get commitment from in-state OT Trent Ferguson
The Oregon Ducks added to their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, getting a big commitment from in-state offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, from West Salem.
Ferguson stands at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, and is rated as a 3-star player who is the No. 5 player in the state of Oregon.
Ferguson is the first big commitment for A’lique Terry, the new offensive line coach for the Ducks. He is also the seventh member of Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks 9th in the nation. Ferguson is the first 3-star player to join the group.
Ferguson is rated by 247Sports Composite as the No. 70 OT in the 2024 class.
Trent Ferguson’s Recruiting Profile
I am excited and blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Oregon! I want to thank all my coaches and family that helped me make my decision. I’m excited to join the flock #AGTG @CoachDanLanning @105CoachTerry @CutterLeftwich @coach_cavanaugh @CoachJoeLorig pic.twitter.com/iERbZehnyh
— Trent Ferguson (@TrentFerguson24) April 12, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
3
85
OR
OT
247Sports Composite
3
0.8600
OR
OT
Rivals
N/A
N/A
OR
OT
ESPN
N/A
N/A
OR
OT
On3 Recruiting
3
87
OR
OT
Vitals
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
300 pounds
Hometown
Salem, Oregon
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on November 23, 2022
Committed on April 12, 2023
Highlights