Ducks get commitment from 3-star OL Gernorris Wilson

The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida.

Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class.

Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks.

Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December.

Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 FL OL Rivals 3 5.6 FL OL ESPN 3 77 FL OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 FL OL 247 Composite 3 0.8614 FL OL

Vitals

Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021

Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022

