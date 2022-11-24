Ducks get commitment from 3-star OL Gernorris Wilson
The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida.
Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class.
Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks.
Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December.
Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
86
FL
OL
Rivals
3
5.6
FL
OL
ESPN
3
77
FL
OL
On3 Recruiting
3
89
FL
OL
247 Composite
3
0.8614
FL
OL
Vitals
Hometown
Lakeland, Florida
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
285 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021
Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022
You can accomplish anything in life, provided that you do not mind who gets the credit!.Let’s work baby SCODUCKS🦆🖤#AGTG @IAMKLEMM @CoachDanLanning #scoducks#oregon#OBlock#OregonDucks pic.twitter.com/YzuoJoNdpZ
— Gernorris “Sweettreat” Wilson💫 (@WilsonGernorris) November 24, 2022