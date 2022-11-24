Ducks get commitment from 3-star OL Gernorris Wilson

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks got another big body up front in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, with a verbal commitment from 3-star OT Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Lakeland, Florida.

Wilson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 86 OL and No. 987 overall player in the 2023 class.

Wilson was originally committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change saw Bryan Harsin fired. This allowed Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm to step in and convince Wilson to come on up to Eugene to play for the Ducks.

Wilson plans to take his official visit to Oregon in December.

Gernorris Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

86

FL

OL

Rivals

3

5.6

FL

OL

ESPN

3

77

FL

OL

On3 Recruiting

3

89

FL

OL

247 Composite

3

0.8614

FL

OL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lakeland, Florida

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

285 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on January 12, 2021

  • Committed to Oregon on November 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

