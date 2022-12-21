Ducks get commitment from 3-star ATH Solomon Davis
The Oregon Ducks got a commitment on Wednesday that may not make waves in the recruiting world but is one of the more impactful additions on signing day, with the staff working hard to close this one down the stretch.
3-star athlete Solomon Davis announced that he would officially commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks, making the change from the Arizona Wildcats just a couple of weeks after announcing his decommitment.
Davis is rated by 247Sports as the No. 36 ATH and No. 573 overall player in the nation.
After taking a visit to Oregon earlier in December, it was felt that the Ducks had a strong lean from Davis to get a commitment. Davis also took a visit to Stanford this last weekend and was said to have loved the experience, but Dan Lanning was able to get him to commit to the Ducks in the end.
Solomon Davis’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
88
CA
ATH
247Sports Composite
3
0.8811
CA
ATH
Rivals
3
5.6
CA
ATH
ESPN
3
78
CA
ATH
On3 Recruiting
3
88
CA
ATH
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
185 pounds
Hometown
Covina, California
Projected Position
ATH
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on March 7, 2022
Committed to Arizona Wildcats on June 15, 2022
Decommitted from Arizona Wildcats on December 6, 2022
Highlights