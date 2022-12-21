Ducks get commitment from 3-star ATH Solomon Davis

The Oregon Ducks got a commitment on Wednesday that may not make waves in the recruiting world but is one of the more impactful additions on signing day, with the staff working hard to close this one down the stretch.

3-star athlete Solomon Davis announced that he would officially commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks, making the change from the Arizona Wildcats just a couple of weeks after announcing his decommitment.

Davis is rated by 247Sports as the No. 36 ATH and No. 573 overall player in the nation.

After taking a visit to Oregon earlier in December, it was felt that the Ducks had a strong lean from Davis to get a commitment. Davis also took a visit to Stanford this last weekend and was said to have loved the experience, but Dan Lanning was able to get him to commit to the Ducks in the end.

Solomon Davis’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 88 CA ATH 247Sports Composite 3 0.8811 CA ATH Rivals 3 5.6 CA ATH ESPN 3 78 CA ATH On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA ATH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Covina, California Projected Position ATH Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on March 7, 2022

Committed to Arizona Wildcats on June 15, 2022

Decommitted from Arizona Wildcats on December 6, 2022

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire