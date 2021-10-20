Ducks’ College Football Playoff chances drop to 13% after win over Cal

The Oregon Ducks’ uninspiring win over the Cal Golden Bears a week ago had some real effects on the College Football Playoff committee, with Mario Cristobal and his team seeing their chances at making the CFP dropping a few percentage points.

Not only did Oregon drop in both the AP Poll and ESPN Power Rankings, but they also saw their percent chances to make the CFP go from 16% to 13%.

If the Ducks can find a way to play up to their ceiling this coming weekend and beat UCLA on the road, it will go a long way to boost their resume going forward. With ESPN’s College Gameday traveling to Los Angeles for this game, in particular, the Ducks need a big performance from both the defense and QB Anthony Brown.

We will see if they can get the job done.

