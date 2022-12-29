Ducks co-Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge leaves to helm defense at Baylor

The world of college football moves fast and if you blink, you might miss it.

Reports were coming out at halftime of the Holiday Bowl that Oregon co-Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge was a target for Baylor to become its DC.

Less than 12 hours later, the Bears made it official as they named Powledge to the position. He spent time as Baylor’s safeties and special teams coach before coming to Oregon, so the move makes sense for both parties involved. Baylor gets to bring someone in who’s familiar with their program and Powledge gets to run a defense on his own.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hired both Tosh Lupoi and Powledge to run a Duck defense that definitely had its highs and lows. Fortunately for Oregon, it ended on a high as the Ducks held North Carolina’s quarterback Drake Maye in check in the bowl game.

Oregon will most likely hire a coach for the safeties, but it’s unclear if Lanning will just make Lupoi the one and only defensive coordinator or if he’ll hire someone to share the job as Powledge did.

