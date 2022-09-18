Ducks take a big jump in the coaches poll after”upset” win over BYU

The Oregon Ducks football team’s journey on the USA TODAY Coaches poll is quickly beginning to resemble a roller coaster.

They started the season at No. 12 and then fell all the way down to No. 24 after the beating the Ducks took in Atlanta. Oregon stayed there at 24 with the rout over Eastern Washington, but now after the big win over BYU, the Ducks have now jumped up to No.18.

The loss put a damper on BYU’s season as the Cougars dropped nine spots to No. 23.

As for the Pac-12, USC moved up a spot to No. 7 as did No. 14 Utah. But it was Washington who made the biggest jump. The Huskies received just six votes last week, but after their big win over Michigan State, Washington is now No. 24.

Oregon’s next opponent, Washington State just missed the Top 25, receiving 55 votes and Oregon State also just missed the poll with 57 votes, but a win next week over USC would definitely put the Beavers among the nation’s best 25 teams.

