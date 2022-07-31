Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona
It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer.
From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in.
According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class.
Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene.
Crystal Ball Prediction
Film
Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
AZ
WR
Rivals
3
5.7
AZ
WR
ESPN
3
78
AZ
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
90
AZ
WR
247 Composite
4
0.8940
AZ
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Mesa, Arizona
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
175 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022
Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
Utah Utes
Auburn Tigers
Iowa State Cyclones
Crystal Ball predictions are flooding in for Oregon to land 6-5, 175 4-star WR out of AZ… pic.twitter.com/jzmtKkRwwe
— Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) July 31, 2022
1
1