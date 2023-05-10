Ducks become overwhelming favorite to land No. 3 OT in 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks are trying to get bigger on the offensive line, it appears, and they might be well on their way to achieving that.

Over the past several months, A’lique Terry and the Ducks have been recruiting 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy, the No. 3 ranked OT in the 2024 class. Standing at 6-foot-8, 365 pounds, McRoy would be among the biggest players on the team if he ended up coming to Oregon.

Fortunately for the Ducks, it appears that the possibility could be turning into a reality. A pair of recruiting predictions on On3 came in on Tuesday that show Oregon as the team to beat for McRoy’s commitment. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the Ducks have an overwhelming 92.7% chance to land the OT who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 62 overall player in the 2023 class.

We will see in the coming months whether or not the Ducks can close, but for the time being they seem to be in a great spot.

Jac’Qawn McRoy Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 94 AL OT 247Sports Composite 4 0.9311 AL OT Rivals 3 5.7 AL OT ESPN 4 85 AL OT On3 Recruiting 3 89 AL OT

Vitals

Height 6-foot-8 Weight 365 pounds Hometown Pinson, Alabama Projected Position Offensive Tackle Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on January 26, 2023

Took Oregon visit on April 15, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire