Ducks become overwhelming favorite to flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar from Notre Dame

Four-star running back Jayden Limar gave his verbal commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in May of 2022. The Oregon Ducks did not let that dissuade them, still pursuing the Washington athlete who ranks as the No. 17 RB and No. 2 player in Washington for the 2023 class.

It appears those efforts are close to paying off.

On Monday morning, a flood of Crystal Ball projections came in for the Ducks to flip Limar from Notre Dame and land him in the early signing period. This is not groundbreaking news, as there has been some buzz about Limar flipping to Oregon for a few weeks now. Limar has been on multiple visits to Eugene this year, including a last-minute trip to see Coach Carlos Locklyn and the Ducks this past weekend.

We will see in the coming days whether or not the Ducks are able to close the deal and get Limar to officially flip or not, but if they do, it will be a massive win. Oregon already has a commitment from 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, the No. 6 RB in the 2023 class, who has confirmed that he is locked in on his commitment. Adding Limar to that backfield will be a homerun ahead of the early signing period.

Jayden Limar’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9108 WA RB Rivals 4 5.8 WA RB ESPN 4 81 WA RB On3 Recruiting 4 89.92 WA RB 247 Composite 4 90 WA RB

Vitals

Hometown Lake Stevens, WA Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 190 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on June 13th, 2021

Oregon visit on January 28th, 2022

Committed to Notre Dame on May 26, 2022

Oregon visit on December 17, 2022

Top Schools

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Committed)

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Arizona Wildcats

