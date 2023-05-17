Ducks become heavy favorites to land 4-star Oregon legacy QB Akili Smith Jr.

It isn’t hard to imagine seeing an Akili Smith play inside Autzen Stadium again down the road.

After the great Akili led Oregon to so much success decades ago, it appears that the Ducks might be in line to land his son, 4-star QB Akili Smith Jr. Over the past week or so, a number of predictions have come in on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for Smith to commit to Oregon. He is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 94 overall player in the class of 2025, and the No. 7 QB.

Smith Sr. was the starting QB in Eugene for the 1997 and 1998 seasons. throwing for 45 touchdowns in his two seasons.

Akili Smith Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 91 CA QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9579 CA QB Rivals 4 5.8 CA QB ESPN 4 82 CA QB On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 200 pounds Hometown Vista Murrieta, California Projected Position Quarterback Class 2025

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on January 23, 2023

Visited Oregon on April 29, 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire