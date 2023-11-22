Ducks become heavy favorite to land 4-star DL Jericho Johnson; Commitment date set for December

The Oregon Ducks got some good news on the recruiting trail ahead of Thanksgiving Day, with multiple predictions coming in for blue-chip defensive lineman Jericho Johnson to ultimately commit to the Ducks before all is said and done.

Johnson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 108 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 18 defensive lineman. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds. Adding someone like Johnson to the class would be a big get for Dan Lanning, who already has big-bodied players like 5-star Aydin Breland, 5-star Elijah Rushing, 4-star Xadavien Sims, and 4-star Tionne Gray already committed, all of whom stand at least 6-foot-3, 250 pounds.

Johnson is expected to take a visit to Eugene this weekend for the rivalry game against Oregon State. His commitment has been scheduled for December 21, where he is set to choose between Oregon, USC, Utah, and Washington.

The decision date and time has been set for Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo Top247 defensive lineman Jericho Johnson https://t.co/AO9o7IXhhk pic.twitter.com/aeygmPrjB8 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) November 22, 2023

On Thursday, both 247Sports analysts Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman logged predictions for Johnson to choose the Ducks.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 6 rated class in the nation in 2024, but adding Johnson to the mix would move them up to No. 5, jumping in front of the Florida Gators.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire