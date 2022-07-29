Ducks become new favorite to land elite 5-star RB over Alabama, Georgia
When the Oregon Ducks got a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, there was a feeling that the blue-chip recruits would start flocking to Eugene in droves.
Instead, it’s been relatively quiet since then. However, that may be about to change.
A huge bit of news came in on Friday morning, with a new prediction that 5-star running back Richard Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, is going to commit to the Ducks. Oregon has been in the running to land Young for quite a while now, but it has always been an Alabama lead in his recruitment.
No longer, though.
Young and Moore seemed to grow close during their visits to Eugene, and they might be able to form a nice offensive punch should Young come to the Ducks. There is also 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, the No. 9 RB in the 2023 class, who has already committed to Oregon.
We will see as this develops and get a sense for when Young will make his final commitment, but this is huge news for the Ducks.
Film
Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
0.9910
FL
RB
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
RB
ESPN
4
89
FL
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
95.58
FL
RB
247 Composite
4
95
FL
RB
Vitals
Hometown
Lehigh Acres, Florida
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
200 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 16, 2021
Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
On3's @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Oregon to land 5-star RB Richard Young🦆https://t.co/2lls6TgjzT pic.twitter.com/YjxwknlKPj
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 29, 2022
1
1