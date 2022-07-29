Ducks become new favorite to land elite 5-star RB over Alabama, Georgia

When the Oregon Ducks got a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, there was a feeling that the blue-chip recruits would start flocking to Eugene in droves.

Instead, it’s been relatively quiet since then. However, that may be about to change.

A huge bit of news came in on Friday morning, with a new prediction that 5-star running back Richard Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, is going to commit to the Ducks. Oregon has been in the running to land Young for quite a while now, but it has always been an Alabama lead in his recruitment.

No longer, though.

Young and Moore seemed to grow close during their visits to Eugene, and they might be able to form a nice offensive punch should Young come to the Ducks. There is also 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, the No. 9 RB in the 2023 class, who has already committed to Oregon.

We will see as this develops and get a sense for when Young will make his final commitment, but this is huge news for the Ducks.

Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9910 FL RB Rivals 4 6.0 FL RB ESPN 4 89 FL RB On3 Recruiting 4 95.58 FL RB 247 Composite 4 95 FL RB

Vitals

Hometown Lehigh Acres, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 16, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs

Twitter

On3's @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Oregon to land 5-star RB Richard Young🦆https://t.co/2lls6TgjzT pic.twitter.com/YjxwknlKPj — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 29, 2022

