Ducks take another jump in recruiting rankings following latest commitment

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have a full head of steam in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and it’s not looking like they plan on stopping any time soon.

It has been a banner few days in Eugene, with Oregon picking up a handful of blue-chip commitments in the class and bolstering their roster with future talent. On Saturday, 4-star QB Michael Van Buren announced his commitment to Oregon, and 4-star DL Xadavien Sims quickly followed suit. The pair of players are ranked among the top 130 nationally in their class.

On Monday, the good times kept rolling with 4-star WR Dillon Gresham announcing his commitment to Oregon as well. This now gives the Ducks 14 players in the 2024 class.

After Saturday’s events, the Ducks jumped up to the No. 6 spot in the 2024 national recruiting rankings. With the addition of Gresham, another bump came along. Here’s where they rank now:

Georgia Bulldogs

Total Commitments: 14

247Sports Points: 253.22

Michigan Wolverines

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Points: 249.40

Ohio State Buckeyes

Total Commitments: 13

247Sports Points: 238.43

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 16

247Sports Points: 235.34

Oregon Ducks

Total Commitments: 14

247Sports Points: 227.15

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

247Sports Points: 226.96

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 14

247Sports Points: 217.83

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 11

247Sports Points: 192.50

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 10

247Sports Points: 191.91

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 11

247Sports Points: 190.72

Florida Gators

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 8

247Sports Points: 176.20

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 17

247Sports Points: 173.01

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 14

247Sports Points: 172.72

North Carolina Tar Heels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 13

247Sports Points: 172.44

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 10

247Sports Points: 168.73

Alabama Crimson Tide

Total Commitments: 7

247Sports Points: 165.92

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 11

247Sports Points: 165.05

Pittsburgh Panthers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 11

247Sports Points: 150.98

Cincinnati Bearcats

Total Commitments: 10

247Sports Points: 147.50

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 8

247Sports Points: 146.26

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 9

247Sports Points: 144.04

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 8

247Sports Points: 136.75

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 8

247Sports Points: 132.98

Ole Miss Rebels

Total Commitments: 8

247Sports Points: 126.90

Miami Hurricanes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 8

247Sports Points: 125.32

