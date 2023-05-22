Ducks take another jump in recruiting rankings following latest commitment
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have a full head of steam in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and it’s not looking like they plan on stopping any time soon.
It has been a banner few days in Eugene, with Oregon picking up a handful of blue-chip commitments in the class and bolstering their roster with future talent. On Saturday, 4-star QB Michael Van Buren announced his commitment to Oregon, and 4-star DL Xadavien Sims quickly followed suit. The pair of players are ranked among the top 130 nationally in their class.
On Monday, the good times kept rolling with 4-star WR Dillon Gresham announcing his commitment to Oregon as well. This now gives the Ducks 14 players in the 2024 class.
After Saturday’s events, the Ducks jumped up to the No. 6 spot in the 2024 national recruiting rankings. With the addition of Gresham, another bump came along. Here’s where they rank now:
Georgia Bulldogs
Total Commitments: 14
247Sports Points: 253.22
Michigan Wolverines
Total Commitments: 17
247Sports Points: 249.40
Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Commitments: 13
247Sports Points: 238.43
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 16
247Sports Points: 235.34
Oregon Ducks
Total Commitments: 14
247Sports Points: 227.15
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 15
247Sports Points: 226.96
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 14
247Sports Points: 217.83
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 11
247Sports Points: 192.50
South Carolina Gamecocks
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 10
247Sports Points: 191.91
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 11
247Sports Points: 190.72
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 8
247Sports Points: 176.20
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 17
247Sports Points: 173.01
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 14
247Sports Points: 172.72
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 13
247Sports Points: 172.44
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 10
247Sports Points: 168.73
Total Commitments: 7
247Sports Points: 165.92
Iowa Hawkeyes
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 11
247Sports Points: 165.05
Pittsburgh Panthers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 11
247Sports Points: 150.98
Cincinnati Bearcats
Total Commitments: 10
247Sports Points: 147.50
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 8
247Sports Points: 146.26
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 9
247Sports Points: 144.04
Louisville Cardinals
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 8
247Sports Points: 136.75
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 8
247Sports Points: 132.98
Ole Miss Rebels
Total Commitments: 8
247Sports Points: 126.90
Miami Hurricanes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 8
247Sports Points: 125.32