Ducks announce date and time for 2023 Oregon Spring Game

We now know how much longer we’re going to have to wait to watch the Oregon Ducks play inside of Autzen Stadium again.

On Monday, the date and time for Oregon’s annual 2023 Spring Game will be played. The inter-squad scrimmage will take place on Saturday, April 29, at Autzen Stadium at 1 p.m.

The date is important not only so that fans can prepare accordingly, but also because it comes before the second window opens for the transfer portal. Starting on May 1, players have 15 days to enter the portal if they would like and try to find a new school before the 2023 season starts.

There are a lot of storylines going into this spring game, with Dan Lanning kicking off his second year with the program. We’ve seen a long list of highly-rated transfers join the Ducks, and a top-12 recruiting class come into the mix. On top of getting a chance to watch those players in Oregon uniforms at long last, fans will also get their first glimpse at new offensive coordinator Will Stein, and the type of scheme that he plans to bring to Eugene.

