Ducks announce addition of 4-star EDGE Teitum Tuioti

The early signing period hasn’t technically opened up in college football just yet, but the Oregon Ducks were able to take advantage of a new rule and make a big addition to the roster on Monday.

It was announced by the team that 4-star EDGE commit Teitum Tuioti, a hometown star at Sheldon Hich School in Eugene this past season, will be joining the team and practicing with the Ducks leading up to the Holiday Bowl. Tuioti will sign with the Ducks officially on Wednesday, but a new rule from the NCAA allows the recruit to join the team early and work with them through bowl preparation, though he won’t be eligible to play in the game.

Tuioti, the son of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, stands at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, and is rated as the No. 1 player in Oregon, and No. 211 overall player in the nation. He has been committed to the Ducks since July of 2022.

Teitum Tuioti’s Signing Day Profile

Player Outlook

The Ducks certainly have a need at the EDGE position after losing D.J. Johnson this offseason, and they are expected to try and fill that spot in the transfer portal this offseason. While Tuioti offers some nice size and talent at the position, it’s hard to say whether or not he will be able to crack the starting lineup in 2023. The fact that he is getting with the team early on and getting involved in bowl game preparation is a major bonus, though, and will undoubtedly give him a leg up when his freshman year rolls around.

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 92 OR DE 247Sports Composite 3 0.8854 OR DE Rivals 3 5.6 OR DE ESPN 4 80 OR DE On3 Recruiting 3 87 OR DE

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 220 pounds Hometown Eugene, Oregon Projected Position EDGE Class 2023

Highlights

