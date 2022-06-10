Ducks among nation’s elite when it comes to beating Top-25 teams in past decade

A lot of times in the college football offseason, we tend to look at the history of the sport and determine which teams are the best. We take winning percentage into account, seeing which schools have been the most dominant over the decades. Of course, it is usually the blue bloods — schools like Ohio State, USC, Texas, Nebraska, etc. — that stand out.

But recently, 247Sports looked at dominance in college football through a different lens. They wanted to see who was the best of the best when it came to the past decade. Even more than that, they wanted to see who was the best against the best teams over the past decade.

To determine that, they looked at every school’s winning percentage against top-25 teams since 2010, and established a ranking from that. For fans of the Oregon Ducks, this is a fun exercise.

Oregon may not have the historical relevance that an Ohio State or USC does, but over the past 10-15 years, they’ve been as good as almost anyone in the nation.

So where do they sit in the rankings of the best teams in the last decade? Take a look…

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021 season vs. Top 25: 5-1

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 62-16 (.794)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2021 season vs. Top 25: 4-2

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 43-13 (.767)

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2021 vs. Top 25: 2-2

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 40-20 (.667)

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2021 season vs. Top 25: 2-5

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 44-25 (.637)

Clemson Tigers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

2021 vs. Top 25: 1-2

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 32-19 (.627)

Stanford Cardinal

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

2021 record vs. Top 25: 2-2

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 31-23 (.574)

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record vs. Top 25: 1-3

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 28-21 (.571)

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record vs. Top 25: 5-1

Story continues

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 31-25 (.553)

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2021 season vs. Top 25: 6-1

Record vs. Top 25 since 2010: 34-29 (.539)

1

1

1

1