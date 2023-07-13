Ducks among 4 Pac-12 teams given realistic chance to make College Football Playoff
Our friends over at Pro Football Focus put together a list of the 15 teams across the country that could fill in the four precious spots in the College Football Playoff.
Oregon is, of course, expected to be one of those contenders, along with Georgia, Alabama, and a whole host of others. This will be the last playoff where just four teams make it as it will expand to 12 for the 2024 season.
There are many worthy contenders and it just shows that the bowl games outside of the playoff structure will be great matchups and could provide some memorable games.
In this list, we added PFF’s top returners for each team and how they graded out for the 2022 season. We then included our case for and against each team making the playoff and what the end result will ultimately be.
Will the Pac-12 finally make it? Will the SEC have two teams? Will Georgia 3-peat? Can Michigan keep Ohio State out, again? We attempt to answer those questions.
Clemson Tigers - ACC
Top PFF grades for 2022
DT Tyler Davis
82.9
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
86.9
LB Barrett Carter
81.4
Case for making the playoff: Clemson has 15 returning starters from a team that finished 11-3 last season and the Tigers’ only “tough” games, Florida State and Notre Dame, are at home.
Case against making the playoff: The quarterback spot is a question mark with sophomore Cade Klubnik getting a chance to play every week. DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley came over from TCU and although the Horned Frogs had a prolific offense, we just don’t know how Klubnik will do under the constant spotlight.
My Prediction: IN
Florida State Seminoles - ACC
Top PFF grades for 2022
QB Jordan Travis
91.7
RB Trey Benson
88.5
WR Johnny Wilson
82.3
TE Jaheim Bell
76.3
DI Braden Fiske
86.6
EDGE Jared Verse
81.7
CB Fentrell Cypress II
87.8
Case for making the playoff: The Seminoles have 17 returning starters from the 2022 squad that led the ACC in both total offense and defense. They should also begin the season as a Top 10 team and a favorite to win the ACC.
Case against making the playoff: The schedule might be too tough to get through unscathed, however. They open the season with LSU and have Clemson, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Florida all on the road.
My Prediction: OUT
North Carolina Tar Heels - ACC
Top PFF grades for 2022
QB Drake Maye
91.5
TE Bryson Nesbit
78.0
LB Cedric Gray
82.2
Case for making the playoff: Having a top-flight quarterback never hurts the cause as North Carolina will enjoy the services of Drake Maye for another season. They could legit be 10-0 as the Tar Heels go to Clemson on Nov. 18 and they avoid Florida State in the regular season.
Case against making the playoff: It’s been 40 years since UNC has won the ACC on the gridiron and as the wins pile up, the pressure will too. It’ll be interesting to see how this team handles the spotlight. History suggests they’ll slip up in a game or two they shouldn’t.
My Prediction: OUT
Texas Longhorns - Big XII
Top PFF grades for 2022
WR Xavier Worthy
69.8
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
70.8
OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
71.0
DI Byron Murphy II
82.8
LB Jaylan Ford
69.8
Case for making the playoff: Texas was just 8-5 last year with all five of those losses by a touchdown or less, including a 20-19 setback to Alabama at the beginning of the season.
Case against making the playoff: We will see this theme a lot here. The schedule is a gauntlet. The Longhorns go to Alabama, TCU, Baylor, and of course the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma. Quarterback Quinn Ewers needs to stay healthy for Texas to have a chance at the playoff.
My Prediction: OUT
Michigan Wolverines - Big 10
Top PFF grades for 2022
QB J.J. McCarthy
77.7
RB Blake Corum
96.2
RB Donovan Edwards
86.9
G Zak Zinter
75.7
C Drake Nugent
80.5
DI Kris Jenkins
80.3
CB Will Johnson
88.2
S Rod Moore
83.8
Case for making the playoff: Michigan made the playoff last season and has 15 returning starters, including quarterback JJ McCarthy, who might be a Heisman contender. They also get Ohio State at home in a relatively easy schedule.
Case against making the playoff: Having this kind of success two years in a row for teams not named Alabama or Georgia is rare in college football. The ball bounced in Michigan’s way last year, but it could bounce the other way this year. And the Buckeyes won’t forget last year’s loss in the Horseshoe. They’ll want payback.
My Prediction: IN
Ohio State Buckeyes - Big 10
Top PFF grades for 2022
RB Miyan Williams
89.3
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
90.2
WR Emeka Egbuka
82.9
TE Cade Stover
69.1
G Donovan Jackson
76.7
EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau
75.1
LB Tommy Eichenberg
86.7
Case for making the playoff: Ohio State is officially back as they made the playoff last season and they feel they had Georgia dead to rights before losing 45-44. They have two Heisman candidates at the receiver position and a capable quarterback in Kyle McCord.
Case against making the playoff: It’s difficult to make this case. The Buckeyes will most likely be there, but road games at Notre Dame and Michigan can be problematic. And this is football. An injury to the wrong player could change an entire season.
My Prediction: OUT
Penn State Nittany Lions - Big 10
Top PFF grades for 2022
RB Nicholas Singleton
74.7
OT Olu Fashanu
71.0
EDGE Chop Robinson
90.6
LB Abdul Carter
76.2
CB Kalen King
89.0
Case for making the playoff: Penn State finished 11-2 last season and brings back 16 starters. They also had the Buckeyes on the ropes before losing 44-31 at home.
Case against making the playoff: Among those 16 starters, eight on offense, doesn’t include the quarterback, however. Sean Clifford is gone as 6-foot-5, 230-pounder Drew Allar replaces him. They go to Columbus, but get Michigan at home. If OSU and Michigan cancel each other out, which could happen, the Nittany Lions might sneak into one of those four coveted spots.
My Prediction: OUT
Oregon Ducks - Pac-12
Top PFF grades for 2022
QB Bo Nix
86.8
RB Bucky Irving
91.1
EDGE Brandon Dorlus
74.8
Case for making the playoff: We all saw how good the Ducks can be with a healthy Bo Nix on the field. They were a playoff contender until Nix injured his ankle against Washington. The Ducks should have an equally good offense to their defense, which is always a key to making a run.
Case against making the playoff: The Ducks have to go to Salt Lake City, which has been a House of Horrors, and to Seattle against a Huskies team that will be out to prove last year’s win at Autzen wasn’t a fluke. It’s hard to see Oregon come out of both of those games with two wins. USC also comes to Eugene in what might be the first of two against the Trojans.
My Prediction: OUT
USC Trojans
Top PFF grades for 2022
QB Caleb Williams
91.7
WR Dorian Singer
74.7
OT Jonah Monheim
82.0
G Justin Dedich
79.1
S Calen Bullock
82.5
Case for making the playoff: USC is the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 and end the conference’s playoff drought ironically in the last season the Trojans are a member. Heisman winner Caleb Williams is back and he has a plethora of receivers to throw to, including Dorian Singer, who transferred in from Arizona.
Case against making the playoff: The Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane might have been a wake-up call, but will the Trojans learn from it? That remains to be seen. They do host Utah and Washington, but those games won’t exactly be cakewalks and USC comes to Autzen. Odds are they’ll have to beat either the Utes, Huskies or Ducks two times to make the CFP. And every team on the schedule will bring their A-game.
My Prediction: IN
Utah Utes - Pac-12
Top PFF grades for 2022
S Cole Bishop
75.6
Case for making the playoff: Could going to the Rose Bowl year after year be boring? The Utes have been to Pasadena two straight times and might be primed for more. Utah will have a great defense and quarterback Cam Rising is back for one more season.
Case against making the playoff: The schedule isn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination. They host Florida, go to Baylor and then Pac-12 games at Oregon State, USC and Washington could derail the Utes playoff hopes.
My Prediction: OUT
Washington Huskies - Pac-12
Top PFF grades for 2022
QB Michael Penix Jr.
87.9
WR Rome Odunze
79.1
WR Jalen McMillan
77.5
EDGE Bralen Trice
88.5
Case for making the playoff: The Huskies were the surprise team in 2022 and they bring back most of that offense with quarterback Michael Penix and receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan catching. The defense isn’t great, but good enough to sustain a possible playoff run.
Case against making the playoff: Penix seemingly came out of nowhere and surprised everyone. He won’t be a surprise anymore and could be hard-pressed for a repeat performance. Washington goes to Michigan State, USC and Oregon State. They do get the Ducks at home, however.
My Prediction: OUT
Alabama Crimson Tide - SEC
Top PFF grades for 2022
OT JC Latham
74.9
EDGE Dallas Turner
73.1
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
82.5
Case for making the playoff: It’s Bama. Don’t they automatically get in? It certainly seems like it. The Crimson Tide didn’t make the playoff for the first time since its inception, however, in 2022. It might be hard to believe, but Alabama might play with something to prove, which means bad news for everyone else in the country.
Case against making the playoff: They’re calling this a “rebuilding year” in Tuscaloosa, which means they’ll get into the SEC title game, win and find their way back into the playoff. They do host Texas, Tennessee and LSU, but miss Georgia in the regular season, which is a huge bonus.
My Prediction: IN
Georgia Bulldogs
Top PFF grades for 2022
WR Ladd McConkey
77.4
TE Brock Bowers
90.0
G Tate Ratledge
69.1
EDGE Mykel Williams
71.4
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
73.8
CB Javon Bullard
80.4
CB Kamari Lassiter
73.0
S Malaki Starks
67.1
Case for making the playoff: Georgia is the reigning two-time national champion and they don’t rebuild. They reload. Considering they are in the SEC, the schedule is relatively easy as all the powerhouses are in the West. The defense is still completely stacked and Brock Bowers is the most difficult player to defend in the country.
Case against making the playoff: Stetson Bennett has finally departed and will be replaced with sophomore Carson Beck. They’ll play Alabama in the SEC title game with the winner going to the CFP.
My Prediction: OUT
LSU Tigers
Top PFF grades for 2022
WR Malik Nabers
77.6
OT Will Campbell
75.4
DI Mekhi Wingo
78.5
LB Harold Perkins Jr.
77.1
Case for making the playoff: LSU finished 10-4 last season and found themselves in the SEC title game against Georgia, losing 50-30. The Tigers are expected to be even better this season and could go to Atlanta once again where they would be in a better position to face Georgia.
Case against making the playoff: This team was also a few plays away from being 7-5 and they go to Alabama this season. It’s hard to see them winning on the last play of the game in overtime in Tuscaloosa in 2023.
My Prediction: OUT
Tennessee Volunteers
Case for making the playoff: Tennessee is going to be very good this season and will play in an easy SEC East Division (besides Georgia, of course). Senior quarterback Joe Milton proved himself last season with a huge win over Clemson. The Vols were 11-2 last season and could be primed for an SEC team not named Georgia or Alabama to make the CFP.
Case against making the playoff: Tennessee does go to Florida and Alabama while hosting Texas A&M and Georgia. It’s still the SEC and getting through with zero or one loss will be not quite miraculous, but close to it.
My Prediction: OUT