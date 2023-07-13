Ducks among 4 Pac-12 teams given realistic chance to make College Football Playoff

Our friends over at Pro Football Focus put together a list of the 15 teams across the country that could fill in the four precious spots in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon is, of course, expected to be one of those contenders, along with Georgia, Alabama, and a whole host of others. This will be the last playoff where just four teams make it as it will expand to 12 for the 2024 season.

There are many worthy contenders and it just shows that the bowl games outside of the playoff structure will be great matchups and could provide some memorable games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In this list, we added PFF’s top returners for each team and how they graded out for the 2022 season. We then included our case for and against each team making the playoff and what the end result will ultimately be.

Will the Pac-12 finally make it? Will the SEC have two teams? Will Georgia 3-peat? Can Michigan keep Ohio State out, again? We attempt to answer those questions.

Clemson Tigers - ACC

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Top PFF grades for 2022

DT Tyler Davis 82.9 LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 86.9 LB Barrett Carter 81.4

Case for making the playoff: Clemson has 15 returning starters from a team that finished 11-3 last season and the Tigers’ only “tough” games, Florida State and Notre Dame, are at home.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: The quarterback spot is a question mark with sophomore Cade Klubnik getting a chance to play every week. DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley came over from TCU and although the Horned Frogs had a prolific offense, we just don’t know how Klubnik will do under the constant spotlight.

My Prediction: IN

Florida State Seminoles - ACC

Top PFF grades for 2022

QB Jordan Travis 91.7 RB Trey Benson 88.5 WR Johnny Wilson 82.3 TE Jaheim Bell 76.3 DI Braden Fiske 86.6 EDGE Jared Verse 81.7 CB Fentrell Cypress II 87.8

Case for making the playoff: The Seminoles have 17 returning starters from the 2022 squad that led the ACC in both total offense and defense. They should also begin the season as a Top 10 team and a favorite to win the ACC.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: The schedule might be too tough to get through unscathed, however. They open the season with LSU and have Clemson, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Florida all on the road.

My Prediction: OUT

North Carolina Tar Heels - ACC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top PFF grades for 2022

QB Drake Maye 91.5 TE Bryson Nesbit 78.0 LB Cedric Gray 82.2

Case for making the playoff: Having a top-flight quarterback never hurts the cause as North Carolina will enjoy the services of Drake Maye for another season. They could legit be 10-0 as the Tar Heels go to Clemson on Nov. 18 and they avoid Florida State in the regular season.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: It’s been 40 years since UNC has won the ACC on the gridiron and as the wins pile up, the pressure will too. It’ll be interesting to see how this team handles the spotlight. History suggests they’ll slip up in a game or two they shouldn’t.

My Prediction: OUT

Texas Longhorns - Big XII

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Top PFF grades for 2022

WR Xavier Worthy 69.8 TE Ja’Tavion Sanders 70.8 OT Kelvin Banks Jr. 71.0 DI Byron Murphy II 82.8 LB Jaylan Ford 69.8

Case for making the playoff: Texas was just 8-5 last year with all five of those losses by a touchdown or less, including a 20-19 setback to Alabama at the beginning of the season.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: We will see this theme a lot here. The schedule is a gauntlet. The Longhorns go to Alabama, TCU, Baylor, and of course the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma. Quarterback Quinn Ewers needs to stay healthy for Texas to have a chance at the playoff.

My Prediction: OUT

Michigan Wolverines - Big 10

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Top PFF grades for 2022

QB J.J. McCarthy 77.7 RB Blake Corum 96.2 RB Donovan Edwards 86.9 G Zak Zinter 75.7 C Drake Nugent 80.5 DI Kris Jenkins 80.3 CB Will Johnson 88.2 S Rod Moore 83.8

Case for making the playoff: Michigan made the playoff last season and has 15 returning starters, including quarterback JJ McCarthy, who might be a Heisman contender. They also get Ohio State at home in a relatively easy schedule.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: Having this kind of success two years in a row for teams not named Alabama or Georgia is rare in college football. The ball bounced in Michigan’s way last year, but it could bounce the other way this year. And the Buckeyes won’t forget last year’s loss in the Horseshoe. They’ll want payback.

My Prediction: IN

Ohio State Buckeyes - Big 10

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Top PFF grades for 2022

RB Miyan Williams 89.3 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. 90.2 WR Emeka Egbuka 82.9 TE Cade Stover 69.1 G Donovan Jackson 76.7 EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau 75.1 LB Tommy Eichenberg 86.7

Case for making the playoff: Ohio State is officially back as they made the playoff last season and they feel they had Georgia dead to rights before losing 45-44. They have two Heisman candidates at the receiver position and a capable quarterback in Kyle McCord.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: It’s difficult to make this case. The Buckeyes will most likely be there, but road games at Notre Dame and Michigan can be problematic. And this is football. An injury to the wrong player could change an entire season.

My Prediction: OUT

Penn State Nittany Lions - Big 10

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Top PFF grades for 2022

RB Nicholas Singleton 74.7 OT Olu Fashanu 71.0 EDGE Chop Robinson 90.6 LB Abdul Carter 76.2 CB Kalen King 89.0

Case for making the playoff: Penn State finished 11-2 last season and brings back 16 starters. They also had the Buckeyes on the ropes before losing 44-31 at home.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: Among those 16 starters, eight on offense, doesn’t include the quarterback, however. Sean Clifford is gone as 6-foot-5, 230-pounder Drew Allar replaces him. They go to Columbus, but get Michigan at home. If OSU and Michigan cancel each other out, which could happen, the Nittany Lions might sneak into one of those four coveted spots.

My Prediction: OUT

Oregon Ducks - Pac-12

Harry How/Getty Images

Top PFF grades for 2022

QB Bo Nix 86.8 RB Bucky Irving 91.1 EDGE Brandon Dorlus 74.8

Case for making the playoff: We all saw how good the Ducks can be with a healthy Bo Nix on the field. They were a playoff contender until Nix injured his ankle against Washington. The Ducks should have an equally good offense to their defense, which is always a key to making a run.

Advertisement

Case against making the playoff: The Ducks have to go to Salt Lake City, which has been a House of Horrors, and to Seattle against a Huskies team that will be out to prove last year’s win at Autzen wasn’t a fluke. It’s hard to see Oregon come out of both of those games with two wins. USC also comes to Eugene in what might be the first of two against the Trojans.

My Prediction: OUT

USC Trojans

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Top PFF grades for 2022

QB Caleb Williams 91.7 WR Dorian Singer 74.7 OT Jonah Monheim 82.0 G Justin Dedich 79.1 S Calen Bullock 82.5

Case for making the playoff: USC is the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 and end the conference’s playoff drought ironically in the last season the Trojans are a member. Heisman winner Caleb Williams is back and he has a plethora of receivers to throw to, including Dorian Singer, who transferred in from Arizona.

Case against making the playoff: The Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane might have been a wake-up call, but will the Trojans learn from it? That remains to be seen. They do host Utah and Washington, but those games won’t exactly be cakewalks and USC comes to Autzen. Odds are they’ll have to beat either the Utes, Huskies or Ducks two times to make the CFP. And every team on the schedule will bring their A-game.

My Prediction: IN

Utah Utes - Pac-12

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Top PFF grades for 2022

S Cole Bishop 75.6

Case for making the playoff: Could going to the Rose Bowl year after year be boring? The Utes have been to Pasadena two straight times and might be primed for more. Utah will have a great defense and quarterback Cam Rising is back for one more season.

Case against making the playoff: The schedule isn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination. They host Florida, go to Baylor and then Pac-12 games at Oregon State, USC and Washington could derail the Utes playoff hopes.

My Prediction: OUT

Washington Huskies - Pac-12

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Top PFF grades for 2022

QB Michael Penix Jr. 87.9 WR Rome Odunze 79.1 WR Jalen McMillan 77.5 EDGE Bralen Trice 88.5

Case for making the playoff: The Huskies were the surprise team in 2022 and they bring back most of that offense with quarterback Michael Penix and receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan catching. The defense isn’t great, but good enough to sustain a possible playoff run.

Case against making the playoff: Penix seemingly came out of nowhere and surprised everyone. He won’t be a surprise anymore and could be hard-pressed for a repeat performance. Washington goes to Michigan State, USC and Oregon State. They do get the Ducks at home, however.

My Prediction: OUT

Alabama Crimson Tide - SEC

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Top PFF grades for 2022

OT JC Latham 74.9 EDGE Dallas Turner 73.1 CB Kool-Aid McKinstry 82.5

Case for making the playoff: It’s Bama. Don’t they automatically get in? It certainly seems like it. The Crimson Tide didn’t make the playoff for the first time since its inception, however, in 2022. It might be hard to believe, but Alabama might play with something to prove, which means bad news for everyone else in the country.

Case against making the playoff: They’re calling this a “rebuilding year” in Tuscaloosa, which means they’ll get into the SEC title game, win and find their way back into the playoff. They do host Texas, Tennessee and LSU, but miss Georgia in the regular season, which is a huge bonus.

My Prediction: IN

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Top PFF grades for 2022

WR Ladd McConkey 77.4 TE Brock Bowers 90.0 G Tate Ratledge 69.1 EDGE Mykel Williams 71.4 LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson 73.8 CB Javon Bullard 80.4 CB Kamari Lassiter 73.0 S Malaki Starks 67.1

Case for making the playoff: Georgia is the reigning two-time national champion and they don’t rebuild. They reload. Considering they are in the SEC, the schedule is relatively easy as all the powerhouses are in the West. The defense is still completely stacked and Brock Bowers is the most difficult player to defend in the country.

Case against making the playoff: Stetson Bennett has finally departed and will be replaced with sophomore Carson Beck. They’ll play Alabama in the SEC title game with the winner going to the CFP.

My Prediction: OUT

LSU Tigers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Top PFF grades for 2022

WR Malik Nabers 77.6 OT Will Campbell 75.4 DI Mekhi Wingo 78.5 LB Harold Perkins Jr. 77.1

Case for making the playoff: LSU finished 10-4 last season and found themselves in the SEC title game against Georgia, losing 50-30. The Tigers are expected to be even better this season and could go to Atlanta once again where they would be in a better position to face Georgia.

Case against making the playoff: This team was also a few plays away from being 7-5 and they go to Alabama this season. It’s hard to see them winning on the last play of the game in overtime in Tuscaloosa in 2023.

My Prediction: OUT

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Case for making the playoff: Tennessee is going to be very good this season and will play in an easy SEC East Division (besides Georgia, of course). Senior quarterback Joe Milton proved himself last season with a huge win over Clemson. The Vols were 11-2 last season and could be primed for an SEC team not named Georgia or Alabama to make the CFP.

Case against making the playoff: Tennessee does go to Florida and Alabama while hosting Texas A&M and Georgia. It’s still the SEC and getting through with zero or one loss will be not quite miraculous, but close to it.

My Prediction: OUT

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire