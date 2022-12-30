Ducks add transfer WR Tez Johnson, former leading receiver at Troy

The Oregon Ducks appear to be making it a family affair, adding a commitment from former Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson, the adopted brother of quarterback Bo Nix.

Johnson became a hot name in the transfer portal earlier this year after being named the highest-graded WR in the group of 5 conferences this season. He led Troy in receiving with 863 yards and 4 TD in 2022.

This is the second WR that Oregon has added to the roster through the transfer portal this offseason, with the other being former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden. The Ducks also added WR Jurrion Dickey and WR Ashton Cozart in the 2023 recruiting class as well.

Tez Johnson’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Troy Trojans

2020: 11 Games | 18 catches, 211 yards, 0 TD

2021: 12 Games | 67 catches, 735 yards, 4 TD

2022: 13 Games | 56 catches, 863 yards, 4 TD

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 81 AL WR 247Sports Composite 3 0.8361 AL WR Rivals 2 5.4 AL WR ESPN 3 76 AL WR On3 Recruiting 3 83.20 AL WR

Vitals

Height 5-foot-10 Weight 140 pounds Hometown Pinson, Alabama Projected Position Wide Receivier Class 2020

Highlights

