Ducks add transfer WR Tez Johnson, former leading receiver at Troy
The Oregon Ducks appear to be making it a family affair, adding a commitment from former Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson, the adopted brother of quarterback Bo Nix.
Johnson became a hot name in the transfer portal earlier this year after being named the highest-graded WR in the group of 5 conferences this season. He led Troy in receiving with 863 yards and 4 TD in 2022.
This is the second WR that Oregon has added to the roster through the transfer portal this offseason, with the other being former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden. The Ducks also added WR Jurrion Dickey and WR Ashton Cozart in the 2023 recruiting class as well.
Tez Johnson’s Transfer Portal Profile
Tweet
Dreams into Reality @oregonfootball I’m coming home #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/n9PuDDufji
— tez (@tezMania15) December 30, 2022
Collegiate Stats
Troy Trojans
2020: 11 Games | 18 catches, 211 yards, 0 TD
2021: 12 Games | 67 catches, 735 yards, 4 TD
2022: 13 Games | 56 catches, 863 yards, 4 TD
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
81
AL
WR
247Sports Composite
3
0.8361
AL
WR
Rivals
2
5.4
AL
WR
ESPN
3
76
AL
WR
On3 Recruiting
3
83.20
AL
WR
Vitals
Height
5-foot-10
Weight
140 pounds
Hometown
Pinson, Alabama
Projected Position
Wide Receivier
Class
2020
Highlights