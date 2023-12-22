How the Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class compares to the best in Oregon history
It’s been another year on the job for Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, and another successful trip around the sun when it comes to the world of recruiting, both at the high school ranks and via the transfer portal.
The Ducks were one of the biggest winners of the early signing period, putting pen to paper for over 25 prospects, many of whom were blue-chip players coveted by teams across the country. For the second straight season, Lanning has secured a class that ranks inside the top 10 nationally, and is stacked with players who can contribute right away.
But how does it compare to some of the best classes we’ve seen in program history?
Up until this year, the top-ranked class belonged to Mario Cristobal in 2021, with marquee prospects Ty Thompson, Kingsley Suamataia, and Troy Franklin.
To get a better feel for how this 2024 class compares to the best recruiting classes in Oregon history, here are the top-10 ranked classes Eugene has ever seen:
2024 Recruiting Class
247Sports Team Rating: 288.04
Head Coach: Dan Lanning
National Rank: 5
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star DL Aydin Breland
2021 Recruiting Class
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 287.67
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 7
Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia
2023 Recruiting Class
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 282.74
Head Coach: Dan Lanning
National Rank: 8
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey
2019 Recruiting Class
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 277.98
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 8
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux
2018 Recruiting Class
AP Photo/Andy Nelson
247Sports Team Rating: 260.22
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 13
Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star OT Penei Sewell
2020 Recruiting Class
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 259.43
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
National Rank: 14
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star LB Justin Flowe
2011 Recruiting Class
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 257.09
Head Coach: Chip Kelly
National Rank: 13
Top-Ranked Recruit: 4-star CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu
2012 Recruiting Class
Kirby Lee-Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 251.25
Head Coach: Chip Kelly
National Rank: 15
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star DL Arik Armstead
2010 Recruiting Class
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 250.08
Head Coach: Chip Kelly
National Rank: 11
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star RB Lache Seastrunk
2015 Recruiting Class
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Rating: 245.79
Head Coach: Mark Helfrich
National Rank: 16
Top-Ranked Recruit: 5-star Edge Canton Kaumatule