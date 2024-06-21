Duck stamp first step in preparing for migratory bird seasons

ALBANY ‒ The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division released the 2024-2025 migratory bird seasons this week. The good news is the first hunting opportunity is less than 90 days away.

“Thankfully, estimates of annual waterfowl abundance, harvest rates and population trends continue to allow us to utilize a liberal hunting season, so there are no notable changes to season dates, lengths, or bag limits this year,” Kara Nitschke, a DNR migratory gamebird biologist, said. “I hope that hunters are able to get out and enjoy many safe and successful hunts this season.”

The 2024-2025 waterfowl season is:

· September Canada Goose — Sept. 7-29

· September Teal — Sept. 14-29

· Canada Geese have 3 other seasons: Oct. 12-27; Nov. 23-Dec. 1; Dec. 7-Jan. 26

· Duck Season is divided into two seasons: Nov. 23-Dec. 1; Dec.7-Jan. 26

A complete summary of the seasons, bag limits, shooting hours, and other regulations is online at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

A special two-day season is scheduled for Nov. 16-17. During this period veterans, active-duty military, and students (age 16 or younger) may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youths must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youths may hunt, unless the adult is a veteran or active-duty military).

Duck hunting is steeped in tradition, and one that is nearly a century old is changing dramatically this season as a result of the Federal Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023. Since 1934, when President Roosevelt signed the Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp Act, hunters have been required to purchase an adhesive stamp commonly referred to as a "duck stamp,” sign the face of the stamp and have it on their person while hunting waterfowl, including ducks and geese.

The first stamp had a face value of $1, increasing over the decades to $25 last year. The federal government retains the majority of the funds generated by the sale of these stamps for the purchase of wetlands and conservation efforts aimed at protecting and increasing waterfowl populations in the United States.

The first stamp was designed by Jay “Ding” Darling at the request of President Roosevelt. Darling had drawn a series of conservation cartoons and was an early conservationist. He was appointed as the first director of the Bureau of Biological Survey, the predecessor of today’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 1949, the design of the stamp was opened up to public input through a unique federally sponsored contest.

Today, this contest is open to any U.S. artist. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service mails the contest rules to interested artists, who then submit a 10-inch X 7-inch original for judging. They may choose any medium and design. The winning artist receives no direct compensation for their work other than a single pane of stamps. However, they may sell prints of their design. These are prized by hunters, conservationists and collectors. The stamps themselves are collected by philatelists and hunters, with many using the collection as a chronical of their waterfowl exploits.

However, this year for the first time, a physical stamp will no longer be required. Hunters will now be able to purchase an electronic stamp as a legal federal license. The stamp will be considered a valid federal license between July 1 and June 30 of the following year. Interested persons can purchase an e-stamp at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

The e-stamp will cost $27 if purchased from July 1-31, and the price will increase to $29 on Aug. 1. The license can be viewed on the Go Outdoors Georgia app or by printing out a physical copy. Purchasers will receive a physical copy of the federal duck stamp by mail after March 10 following a purchase. Some may choose to go old-school and purchase a primary physical stamp or additional stamps at a U.S. Post Office or at https://duckstamp.com/products/.

To hunt waterfowl in Georgia, all persons 16 years old or older must have a federal duck stamp (e-stamp or physical), Georgia migratory bird license and a hunting license.