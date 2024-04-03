Duck players excited for release of new ‘Generation O’ uniforms at Oregon this year

Football is back in the air in Eugene as the Oregon Ducks resumed spring practice on Tuesday morning, but there is an underlying excitement that could be felt during player interviews that stems from an announcement made by the team last month.

New uniforms are coming for the Ducks in 2024 as they embark on the Big Ten era for the first time. While we’ve grown accustomed to different jersey combinations that are unveiled each and every week during the season, there is a new buzz surrounding the uniforms this year, with the team expected to unveil the new template at some point this summer.

“We got some stuff cooking,” senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said on Tuesday after practice.

Bassa is one of the leaders of the team, and one of the prominent voices in the “uniform committee,” which he says is comprised of himself, Marcus Harper, Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, and equipment administrator Kenny Farr.

“It was great to sit down there in the room with Kenny and see everything he has planned for the year,” Bassai said. “To the little details that he does with what helmet we’re gonna wear, what socks we’re gonna wear with this. It was amazing just to be part of history. I know this is going to be a huge year with the uniforms and stuff like that. I know people are excited.”

The bar is set high. Good thing we have wings. All-new “Generation O” uniforms coming Fall 2024. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Qa6RJpBJSe — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) March 28, 2024

One thing that Lanning has made of point of during his time in Eugene is connecting this new era of football to past generations of the Oregon Ducks. We’ve see that through throwback uniforms and the incorporation of past players in the program. It sounds like there may be some elements of that with the uniforms going forward as well, with some tie-ins to past versions of jerseys.

“Same Oregon scheme that we always do,” said left guard Marcus Harper. “Nice, sleek design, real fast. I feel like some of the old colorways some people have had on Twitter might be on there, some good throwbacks that I feel like we haven’t seen since the De’Anthony Thomas era. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”

A release date for the uniforms hasn’t been announced yet, but you can guess that they will likely be unveiled sometime later this summer, either before or during fall camp begins.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire