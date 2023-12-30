Advertisement

Duck fans react to Oregon’s win over UCLA as Jackson Shelstad continues to shine

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

It’s always fun when you can recognize greatness blossoming in front of you.

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program has seen some struggles over the past couple of years, but they look to be turning it around in 2023, led by a dynamic pair of true freshmen on the roster in Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans.

Shelstad has really burst onto the scene as of late, scoring 15 or more points in the last five games for the Ducks as the team has gone on to win seven of their last eight, including going 2-0 in Pac-12 play with wins over UCLA and USC.

The Ducks got a big win over the Bruins on Saturday, where Shelstad once again led the way with 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

As you would expect, Oregon fans loved the matinee showing, and celebrated the victory on social media:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire