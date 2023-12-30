Duck fans react to Oregon’s win over UCLA as Jackson Shelstad continues to shine

It’s always fun when you can recognize greatness blossoming in front of you.

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program has seen some struggles over the past couple of years, but they look to be turning it around in 2023, led by a dynamic pair of true freshmen on the roster in Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans.

Shelstad has really burst onto the scene as of late, scoring 15 or more points in the last five games for the Ducks as the team has gone on to win seven of their last eight, including going 2-0 in Pac-12 play with wins over UCLA and USC.

The Ducks got a big win over the Bruins on Saturday, where Shelstad once again led the way with 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

As you would expect, Oregon fans loved the matinee showing, and celebrated the victory on social media:

Jackson Shelstad from DEEP 😱 pic.twitter.com/VVJtk4SJb4 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 30, 2023

Feels like a good time to plug this story again. Ducks win 7 of the last 8, while both Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans have really blossomed. Story: With an opportunity to lead, Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans usher Ducks into new erahttps://t.co/Mw5wAQweg5 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 30, 2023

Those five FAST points 😮 @OregonMBB pic.twitter.com/NOjCTv6Npi — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 30, 2023

The freshmen are alright. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 30, 2023

Are you kidding me! From Coburg! — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 30, 2023

MKA is rocking. Shelstad with a deep deep three and then Cousinard picks off a pass for two. Ducks now back up seven. — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) December 30, 2023

Dana Altman might have an aneurysm if UCLA gets another offensive rebound. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 30, 2023

"Jackson Shelstad, if you haven't seen him, you've been missing something!"@OregonMBB 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7vvLfTFZRH — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 30, 2023

This kid is remarkable. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 30, 2023

This is where I land, but Shelstad is starting to win me over as the Alpha. https://t.co/Cdgyu8A2fm — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 30, 2023

Transition 3 to regain the lead! 📺CBS pic.twitter.com/qrqyD4lqSD — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 30, 2023

Eight games into his Oregon career, Jackson Shelstad already has a "shot." Read about what makes this mid-range so deadly in today's I-5 Thoughts. Link: https://t.co/7h0NwEDIKL pic.twitter.com/EzmvyqXqz1 — The I-5 Corridor (@thei5corridor) December 29, 2023

Oregon hoops is different this year — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 30, 2023

"That's a big-time pull up right there folks."@OregonMBB pic.twitter.com/d4O06XU6za — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 30, 2023

Ducks move to 2-0 in the Pac with a 64-59 win over UCLA. The young ducks, Shelstad and Evans, close it out in style. Dana Altman continues to align rubik cubes — The Flock Pod (@TheFlockPod) December 30, 2023

Jackson Shelstad. The best freshman in the Pac-12. And it's not close. https://t.co/TDiggypfW2 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 30, 2023

WE LIKE THAT WIN — Locked on Ducks (@LockedOnDucks) December 30, 2023

Jackson Shelstad. Just the player the Ducks needed. — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) December 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire