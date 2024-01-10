Advertisement

Duck fans react to Nick Saban’s retiring, news that Dan Lanning is top Alabama candidate

Zachary Neel
·6 min read
34

The Oregon Ducks’ fanbase had quite a bit of fun on Wednesday morning with the rumors that Washington Huskies’ head coach Kalen DeBoer could be a candidate to replace Pete Carroll With the Seattle Seahawks.

Those jokes about a coach potentially leaving became a lot less funny in the afternoon, though, when it was announced that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was retiring, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning was being considered a top candidate to replace him.

While Lanning has continually said over the past couple of years that he has no intentions of leaving Oregon, and that he could see this being his last job, there is still some worry among fans that this could be a job big enough for Lanning to jump ship for.

As you would expect, there were some worries aired on social media:

https://twitter.com/lil_buts/status/1745208513230463406

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire