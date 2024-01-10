Duck fans react to Nick Saban’s retiring, news that Dan Lanning is top Alabama candidate

The Oregon Ducks’ fanbase had quite a bit of fun on Wednesday morning with the rumors that Washington Huskies’ head coach Kalen DeBoer could be a candidate to replace Pete Carroll With the Seattle Seahawks.

Those jokes about a coach potentially leaving became a lot less funny in the afternoon, though, when it was announced that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was retiring, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning was being considered a top candidate to replace him.

While Lanning has continually said over the past couple of years that he has no intentions of leaving Oregon, and that he could see this being his last job, there is still some worry among fans that this could be a job big enough for Lanning to jump ship for.

As you would expect, there were some worries aired on social media:

For the record, I don’t believe Lanning leaves Oregon to take the Alabama job. He has consistently said he has no desires of leaving Eugene when other jobs have opened before, and while Bama is way bigger than those jobs, I believe him. If Saban retired 2 years from now, it may… — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 10, 2024

With no likely internal replacements at Alabama, here’s a quick projected target list. Dan Lanning, Kalen DeBoer, Dabo Swinney, James Franklin, Mike Norvell and Marcus Freeman. All come with complications and big buyouts, as it’s difficult to move entrenched coaches. https://t.co/0K2NWk8CtL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Dan and Oregon have everything, literally everything, they need to win a title. Following Saban is a daunting task, and that league is brutal. It's still Bama, and that has to appeal to anyone. Any Duck fan who isn't nervous is out of touch. — Travis Rooke-Ley (@travisrookeley) January 10, 2024

He fits in so many ways, but awfully small sample size as HC (and no titles) given the size of the shoes that need filling https://t.co/d2nWF4tM0n — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) January 10, 2024

This is exactly where I'm at, but my stomach still hurts a little. https://t.co/OxUat4qhcO — Will Rubin (@WillCRubin) January 10, 2024

Kalen DeBoer and Dabo Swinney. Two names I’m hearing for Bama. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 10, 2024

If I am Alabama, I go after Dan Lanning first. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 10, 2024

Dan Lanning and Dabo Swinney seeing eachother at the Tuscaloosa Airport after saying they would never leave their respective schools pic.twitter.com/JWB8zeT7BX — CONNOR STALIONS #1 GUY (@Chap4227) January 10, 2024

I’m being precious and too much of a romantic homer for this sport, but I don’t think Lanning goes. Hope I’m right, prepared to be wrong. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) January 10, 2024

Oregon TL going through it right now pic.twitter.com/I29XqT3GV7 — kwade (@KwadeSays) January 10, 2024

Being the first HC *after* Nick Saban sounds like hell man. Good luck to whoever takes that job. — Muhammad Alinked-in (@PBSImpulse9) January 10, 2024

Thinking back to all the “Mario ain’t leaving” tweets of yore. 📸🧾 — Thicc-Fil-A, a Habitual Pot Stirrer (@SwooshMcDuck) January 10, 2024

Dan would be GONE if we were in the Pac12 still. Being a top team in the B1G may have saved us — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) January 10, 2024

You don't wanna be the guy that replaces Saban at Alabama, you wanna be the guy that replaces the guy that replaced Saban at Alabama — kwade (@KwadeSays) January 10, 2024

Gut says Lanning but he’s been pretty staunch with his stance on how he feels about Oregon. Not sure there’s a clear answer beyond him. All have pluses and minuses. Whatever the answer, important to remember the Tide are now working to replace the greatest college football coach… https://t.co/dNZTwu9ps5 — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) January 10, 2024

And here we go again. This will be fun. pic.twitter.com/WCpm9x7AE6 — THE UofO Ducks (@jacenmiller) January 10, 2024

https://twitter.com/lil_buts/status/1745208513230463406

Alabama is excited to announce Dan Lanning as their new Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/tdRgt8vQaT — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) January 10, 2024

There is no way Dan Lanning won't be pursued by Alabama. His buyout is $20M and he's due $7.2M in salary in 2024. Of course, Alabama has the money to do whatever it wants. https://t.co/rFsqCu6HBU — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 10, 2024

That would really suck for Oregon if Bama goes after Lanning — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 10, 2024

I think Lanning was sincere when he said he thought Oregon would be his last job. Then again, he probably didn’t think Alabama would open up 10 minutes later. This could be a major test of the coach’s verbal commitment to the university. https://t.co/vqxeDPPJv4 — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 10, 2024

Alabama’s Nick Saban is retiring, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by@ClowESPN. Oregon’s Dan Lanning expected to be top target to replace Saban, source told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2024

But is Alabama a better job? — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) January 10, 2024

I don’t know how Phil Knight feels about Willie Taggart and Mario Cristobal, but I bet he’d be most upset with the third guy who took his money, elevated and left. https://t.co/HHrqFtZSgh — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) January 10, 2024

If I’m Oregon, I’m telling Lanning to not walk in the shadow of Saban, and instead create your own lasting legacy at Oregon. No one has ever won it all Oregon. Lanning could be the first. Oregon has virtually unlimited resources, and needs to keep their guy. Period. https://t.co/IN670yWmvy — Glass Half Ute. (@GlassHalfUte) January 10, 2024

I’m glad everyone thinks our coach is qualified enough to follow up Nick Saban at Bama… But I’ll just leave this here for the people who are not familiar with Coach Lanning 🦆 pic.twitter.com/9er06B6B3H — Lunden (@1Lunden) January 10, 2024

Time for this to be truly put to the test https://t.co/VyZszL6I4k — Trevor Denton (@trevordenton37) January 10, 2024

JFC, do we have to go through this with every Oregon football coach??? https://t.co/atiET2VRCo — Phil Lueck (@cool_hand12) January 10, 2024

dare i say it, but can you imagine the relief of getting over the alabama job hurdle in year 2? we’d be invincible. — reid, liberty hater (@pac10reid) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire