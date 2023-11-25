Duck fans react to news that Jonathan Smith is leaving Oregon State for Michigan State

There were rumors about it all week long. About 30 minutes before the game between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers kicked off on Friday night, the buzz really started to pick up thanks to a report from NBC’s Nicole Auerbach.

On Saturday morning, it looked to finally become official, with news breaking that Oregon State’s head coach Jonathan Smith will take over as the new head coach of the Michigan State Spartans.

Smith, a former quarterback at Oregon State, just completed his sixth season leading his alma mater and was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2022 after leading the program to just its third 10-win season.

This is major news in the state of Oregon and a tough pill to swallow for fans of the Beavers. Here’s how fans of both the Ducks and Beavers reacted on social media on Saturday:

A new era of Spartan Football is here! Please welcome Jonathan Smith as the 26th Head Coach in program history. 📰 | https://t.co/cianmGIS3E#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/3lGTurivLF — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 25, 2023

Is this the last time we see Jonathan Smith in Oregon State gear? pic.twitter.com/RqhjLr8s6X — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 25, 2023

The next time the Oregon Ducks play a conference game in Autzen Stadium will be on October 5, 2024. The opponent: Michigan State.

The coach: Jonathan Smith. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 25, 2023

Bad weekend for Oregon State https://t.co/LVkGJGN3qj — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) November 25, 2023

The Oregon State portal exit will be massive. https://t.co/u19ysArSaX — Paul (@TheCorpatty) November 25, 2023

Jonathan Smith is leaving Oregon State for Michigan State, I have confirmed. Player meeting either going on right now, or about to happen. — Nick Daschel (@nickdaschel) November 25, 2023

Michigan State is firing every last person. https://t.co/ur3PaOZewD — emilyetaylor (@emilyetaylor23) November 25, 2023

Jonathan Smith leaving is genuinely terrible for the Beavs. He did an incredible job building that program back up. Never should’ve gotten to this point — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) November 25, 2023

Michigan State is hiring Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith. 👀 pic.twitter.com/y5wfqzll4B — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) November 25, 2023

there it is. wow. what a gut punch. smith transformed the oregon state program, but it’s tough to gauge what the market is for this job post-realignment. early on the fans wants an internal hire (like trent bray). how much of the staff stays vs leaving with smith? https://t.co/NHFhgtvKC5 — reid, usc funeral attendee (@pac10reid) November 25, 2023

This is a massive get, questions just because he's been mostly on the West Coast, but what a hire https://t.co/yGgrcioyt3 — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 25, 2023

Fox, ESPN, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Wash, Colorado, and Jonathan Smith all murdered a magical phenomenon while everyone watched. — Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) November 25, 2023

A statement from Oregon State: pic.twitter.com/iQqqjzWel2 — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 25, 2023

Good hire from Sparty. We've seen a former Beaver HC take over a program in the B1G and flop. I don't think that's happening here. Gonna take a minute though. https://t.co/dOFF6YEwuZ — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) November 25, 2023

Just shows how savage the Ducks were to throw the Michigan State game up on the big screen yesterday https://t.co/PgIHFAVyJj — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) November 25, 2023

expected but still, what a huge loss for OSU, and a huge gain for MSU https://t.co/UM7jULZOvY — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) November 25, 2023

This is going to end up being the most underrated hire of the cycle https://t.co/M6dy7aOSqd — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) November 25, 2023

This is all going to be very funny when Oregon State hires Smith back after he inevitably gets canned by Michigan State — Erik García Gundersen (he/him/his) (@Erik_Gundersen) November 25, 2023

That’s my QB & the reason i got drafted to the Bengals, I still owe him a Lexus 😀 https://t.co/uT3J8ZflRd — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 25, 2023

This aged so well — BDBo4Heisman (@monsooniscoming) November 25, 2023

