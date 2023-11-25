Advertisement

Duck fans react to news that Jonathan Smith is leaving Oregon State for Michigan State

Zachary Neel
·4 min read

There were rumors about it all week long. About 30 minutes before the game between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers kicked off on Friday night, the buzz really started to pick up thanks to a report from NBC’s Nicole Auerbach.

On Saturday morning, it looked to finally become official, with news breaking that Oregon State’s head coach Jonathan Smith will take over as the new head coach of the Michigan State Spartans.

Smith, a former quarterback at Oregon State, just completed his sixth season leading his alma mater and was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2022 after leading the program to just its third 10-win season.

This is major news in the state of Oregon and a tough pill to swallow for fans of the Beavers. Here’s how fans of both the Ducks and Beavers reacted on social media on Saturday:

