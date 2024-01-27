Duck fans react to former Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad’s transfer to Oregon

On Saturday afternoon, Oregon Duck fans got a good last laugh over their biggest rival, the Washington Huskies, with the news that former Washington All-Pac-12 cornerback Jabbar Muhammad would officially be transferring to Eugene and joining Dan Lanning’s team going into the 2024 season.

In 2023, Muhammad was a second-team All-Pac-12 player with 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 3 interceptions. He also had 16 PBU’s, and a coverage grade of 77.7, per PFF, which was fifth-best in the Pac-12 (minimum 300 snaps).

Before his time at Washington, Muhammad spent three seasons at Oklahoma State, where he racked up 71 tackles and 1 INT in two seasons on the field. He was also named to the second-team All-Big-12 in 2022.

The Ducks now add Muhammad to a secondary that has retooled impressively this offseason, adding former UTSA CB Kam Alexander, former Kansas State S Kobe Savage, and former Duke DB Brandon Johnson to a unit that already includes Jahlil Florence, Tysheem Johnson, Rodrick Pleasant, and several other talented players.

As you would expect, Duck fans celebrated the news after it came out. Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad commits to Oregon! 🦆 41 solo tackles, 3 INTs, & 14 passes defended in 2023. pic.twitter.com/afThGoFwO5 — Austin 🦆 (@deviousduck_) January 27, 2024

UW standout corner Jabbar Muhammad commits to rival Oregon https://t.co/mf6vb8KrIj — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 27, 2024

🦆 📦 👎👎 — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) January 27, 2024

Emoji game is sharp. https://t.co/2n1TRjfGtm — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) January 27, 2024

Oh hell yea let's ride https://t.co/CVUwXiQGbE — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) January 27, 2024

The defense next year pic.twitter.com/yA82NYmDvQ — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) January 27, 2024

GOT HIM HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/AJl8GFOs3k — Caleb Knox (@CKquaCK) January 27, 2024

An excellent find on the secondary market. https://t.co/U3i7thAMCP — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 27, 2024

🦆📦👎🏽👎🏽 — Coby Sayyah (@cobysayyah) January 27, 2024

Massive transfer portal pickup for Oregon. As Duck fans will know from last year, Muhammad is a lock down man to man cover corner. https://t.co/ON4gOqDeNE — Paul (@TheCorpatty) January 27, 2024

THE GRASS IS D🦆MN GREEN — Oregon Pit Crew (@OregonPitCrew) January 27, 2024

Former Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has committed to Oregon. The 2023 All-Pac-12 selection had 46 tackles and three interceptions for Washington this year.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/D8IWy2Zpla — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2024

Oregon is making a case to be the #1 team in the country when the first AP Poll comes out. https://t.co/FyIGbdVTpd — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) January 27, 2024

The Oregon Ducks loaded up ELITE talent in the Transfer Portal 😳 The Ducks landed: – Evan Stewart (No. 1 WR)

– Jabbar Muhammad (No. 1 CB)

– Dante Moore & Dillon Gabriel (both Top 5 QBs in Portal) + others Oregon also signed their highest-ranked class in Program History in… pic.twitter.com/hqK1kFn0rH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 27, 2024

Putting a little salt in husky wounds never gets old https://t.co/9PJQdB6YfQ — Allison Marie (Taylor’s Version) (@allyduck79) January 27, 2024

Jabbar Muhammad couldn’t be expected to stay at Washington, he wanted to win. — H𝐎mer (@OregonHomer) January 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire