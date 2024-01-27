Advertisement

Duck fans react to former Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad’s transfer to Oregon

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

On Saturday afternoon, Oregon Duck fans got a good last laugh over their biggest rival, the Washington Huskies, with the news that former Washington All-Pac-12 cornerback Jabbar Muhammad would officially be transferring to Eugene and joining Dan Lanning’s team going into the 2024 season.

In 2023, Muhammad was a second-team All-Pac-12 player with 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 3 interceptions. He also had 16 PBU’s, and a coverage grade of 77.7, per PFF, which was fifth-best in the Pac-12 (minimum 300 snaps).

Before his time at Washington, Muhammad spent three seasons at Oklahoma State, where he racked up 71 tackles and 1 INT in two seasons on the field. He was also named to the second-team All-Big-12 in 2022.

The Ducks now add Muhammad to a secondary that has retooled impressively this offseason, adding former UTSA CB Kam Alexander, former Kansas State S Kobe Savage, and former Duke DB Brandon Johnson to a unit that already includes Jahlil Florence, Tysheem Johnson, Rodrick Pleasant, and several other talented players.

As you would expect, Duck fans celebrated the news after it came out. Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire