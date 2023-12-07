Duck fans react to 5-star OT Jordan Seaton’s surprise commitment to Colorado over Oregon

Ever since he was at Jackson State and landed a shocking commitment from Travis Hunter, the No. 1 rated player in the nation, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders has been known to pull off a surprise here and there.

So when 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 uncommitted player in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday morning, it made a little bit of sense.

I say a little bit of sense because a top-ranked player choosing to play for Sanders is not a surprise. However, Seaton choosing the Buffs over schools like the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide was not expected at all. Seaton was expected to make his commitment on Thursday, with those four teams, plus Florida and Maryland, but he threw everyone a curveball and went with Colorado, unexpectedly.

On Thursday morning, Duck fans reacted to the news on social media.

And the alarms are at zero. Holy cow what a win. https://t.co/ofhh5PiLxI — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) December 7, 2023

Every analyst be like “Nobody knows where he going but buzz is pointing towards Tennessee, just got off his OV to Ohio State, don’t count Alabama and Oregon out.” Commits to Colorado — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 7, 2023

Doubt Deion on the recruiting trail if you want to. Thought this guy was gonna end up at Oregon tbh. https://t.co/wwF1d0MOMJ — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) December 7, 2023

CU got rid of all their coaches so they could afford better Louis — THE UofO Ducks (@jacenmiller) December 7, 2023

Woah…. Definitely did not see that coming. https://t.co/KzV86uoIYD — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 7, 2023

Each year, seeing a certain commit to a certain school triggers the thought, "That won't last; they'll likely enter the transfer portal eventually." Last year, it was Dante Moore for me, and now I already have my top pick for this class. — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 7, 2023

Perhaps the Maryland logo was supposed to be a CU logo? https://t.co/EKl7FA7V1O — THE UofO Ducks (@jacenmiller) December 7, 2023

Finally one that actually "shocked the world" https://t.co/a7qION4RpO — Justin Hopkins (@JHopkinsSD) December 7, 2023

HUGE get for Deion Sanders and #Colorado with the addition of 5-star OT Jordan Seaton. Buffs gave up 56 sacks this year, second worst in the FBS. We’re also the worst run team in the country. Seaton and is the most collegiate ready tackle in the country. Prime had to have it. — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire