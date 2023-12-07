Advertisement

Duck fans react to 5-star OT Jordan Seaton’s surprise commitment to Colorado over Oregon

Zachary Neel
·2 min read
Ever since he was at Jackson State and landed a shocking commitment from Travis Hunter, the No. 1 rated player in the nation, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders has been known to pull off a surprise here and there.

So when 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 uncommitted player in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday morning, it made a little bit of sense.

I say a little bit of sense because a top-ranked player choosing to play for Sanders is not a surprise. However, Seaton choosing the Buffs over schools like the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide was not expected at all. Seaton was expected to make his commitment on Thursday, with those four teams, plus Florida and Maryland, but he threw everyone a curveball and went with Colorado, unexpectedly.

On Thursday morning, Duck fans reacted to the news on social media.

