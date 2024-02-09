Advertisement
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly reportedly leaving to become OC at Ohio State

Duck fans, college football world reacts to news that Chip Kelly will take job at Ohio State

Zachary Neel
It looks like the coaching carousel in the world of college sports will never end, doesn’t it?

While most head coaching jobs have been filled across the nation, another major one opened up on Friday morning with the news that UCLA Bruins’ head coach Chip Kelly would be leaving to become the new offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Yes, that is a now inter-conference move from HC down to OC, which may be the first of its kind in the history of college football.

This is a story that impacts Oregon Duck fans in numerous ways. Firstly, Kelly is a former Ducks’ head coach who had massive success with the team last decade. The move also destabilizes one of their conference opponents, while providing a huge boost to arguably one of their biggest new conference rivals.

As you would expect, Duck fans had some reactions to the news on Friday morning.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire