Duck fans, college football world reacts to news that Chip Kelly will take job at Ohio State

It looks like the coaching carousel in the world of college sports will never end, doesn’t it?

While most head coaching jobs have been filled across the nation, another major one opened up on Friday morning with the news that UCLA Bruins’ head coach Chip Kelly would be leaving to become the new offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Yes, that is a now inter-conference move from HC down to OC, which may be the first of its kind in the history of college football.

This is a story that impacts Oregon Duck fans in numerous ways. Firstly, Kelly is a former Ducks’ head coach who had massive success with the team last decade. The move also destabilizes one of their conference opponents, while providing a huge boost to arguably one of their biggest new conference rivals.

As you would expect, Duck fans had some reactions to the news on Friday morning.

Sources: Ohio State is expected to target UCLA coach Chip Kelly as the school's next offensive coordinator. A deal could come together as soon as today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024

So the head coach of a Big Ten team is going to leave to become a coordinator at another Big Ten team. Its unbelievable how bad of a look that is for UCLA. Goodness. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) February 9, 2024

Ngl I will hate Chip if he does this https://t.co/NrBev7ETVS — H𝐎mer (@OregonHomer) February 9, 2024

A sitting Big Ten head coach leaving to be a Big Ten coordinator would be the funniest possible thing https://t.co/pF02o7RfVh — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 9, 2024

this is an upgrade for Ohio State in my mind. good god I can’t wait to read the reporting on the last three months in westwood. https://t.co/RGK2j0LHnP — reid, offseason natty pursuer (@pac10reid) February 9, 2024

And there it is https://t.co/7j9wimBqeN — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 9, 2024

OH MY GOD WHAT IS HAPPENING https://t.co/c5foxJQ1Me — reid, offseason natty pursuer (@pac10reid) February 9, 2024

In the history of CFB, has a Power 5 (4?) head coach left to take the OC job within the same conference? https://t.co/PhKQ6wSkQs — kwade (@KwadeSays) February 9, 2024

BREAKING: UCLA’s Chip Kelly is expected to become the new OC at Ohio State, per source. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day played for Kelly at UNH and later coached with him at three stops. https://t.co/PDDOB76rDq — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 9, 2024

Clearly, over the past few weeks, Chip really wanted to get out of UCLA. https://t.co/CuYzOfjqQY — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 9, 2024

This is crazy. Feel bad for UCLA tbh https://t.co/DHaIDYanlc — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) February 9, 2024

Chip Kelly might be taking a huge pay cut and less prestigious job, but at least he gets to move from Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 9, 2024

Fascinated to see if what direction #UCLA goes in now, the assistant coach route- a Tony White, interim route- Jerry Neuheisel for a year, then go after a big name in December or NFL assistant route, one thing for sure, need to get NIL figured out or it wont matter who they hire https://t.co/jyCZw12Ai8 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 9, 2024

over/under for 2024 UCLA Football? at this moment I’m saying 2.5 wins. pic.twitter.com/lOVV82dLtq — reid, offseason natty pursuer (@pac10reid) February 9, 2024

UCLA is in a bind here. Finding a new head coach in mid-February is far from ideal. Optically, this is a mess too. Losing your head coach to a soon-to-be conference rival in a coordinator role is far from common, and speaks to underlying issues at UCLA. https://t.co/89X8TOUgrs — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) February 9, 2024

Nice to see Big Ten legend Chip Kelly going back to his roots. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) February 9, 2024

For reference, UCLA is next set to play Ohio State in 2025 in Columbus. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 9, 2024

pardon https://t.co/XO6dnnBW5S — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 9, 2024

So Chip left UCLA to be the OC at another college. That’s wild. It’s not a G5 HC going to be an OC at a P5.

He left a legit HC job. It’s a tough job sure. But wow. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 9, 2024

Wow https://t.co/dG0NaeFQSg — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) February 9, 2024

Crap. This is a great move for tOSU. Chip is gonna be in his bag when they visit Autzen this year. https://t.co/LmvKYnXmh9 — 🦆The Progrum Podcast 🎙️ aka The Progrum Guy 🦆 (@godux1987) February 9, 2024

Chip doing that to still lose to Oregon 😂 https://t.co/00oVFzMU1L — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) February 9, 2024

As much as I like Chip, I was dumbfounded UCLA stuck with him after the way last season ended (a 33-7 loss to Cal to finish 7-5). Over six years, he was an almost-exactly .500 coach. Jim Mora before him had two 10-win seasons and didn't make it to Year 7. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 9, 2024

How dare Chip Kelly bamboozle recruits leaving the day after signing day. What a disgraceful thing to do to the *checks notes* 87th overall recruiting class! https://t.co/A9jnOLLrUQ — kwade (@KwadeSays) February 9, 2024

What did Dante Moore know — H𝐎mer (@OregonHomer) February 9, 2024

He's very clearly not interested and/or not able to be a head coach in today's NCAA D1 landscape and all it entails. That's fine! Entire programs are gonna face the same music soon! https://t.co/7OeDYCPMu6 — Will Rubin (@WillCRubin) February 9, 2024

I don't think it's about him being on the hot seat. He doesn't want to be a CFB head coach in today's landscape. Recruiting was already a thing he hated dating back to his Oregon tenure. Now he has to manage NIL on top of that. He just wants to call plays. https://t.co/qdj2Yj6PER — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) February 9, 2024

I still don’t think anything will top the 2021 college coaching carousel in terms of oh #%*! moves, but this one might be weirder in the end. Also longer. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 9, 2024

