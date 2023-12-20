Duck fans celebrate again as Oregon flips 4-star WR Ryan Pellum from USC Trojans

One flip wasn’t enough. Dan Lanning wanted to make it two.

After securing four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday morning, the Oregon Ducks flipped four-star WR Ryan Pellum on Wednesday afternoon. He changed his commitment from the USC Trojans.

With the addition, Oregon has three wide receivers in the 2024 class and one of the best recruiting classes in the nation.

Pellum is the No. 99 player overall and the No. 19 WR on the 247Sports composite. He gives a big boost to the Ducks’ 2024 class, which is ranked inside the top 10.

The Ducks have been recruiting Pellum for a long time, and the Millikan High School star from Long Beach, California, was also fond of the Ducks during that process. Ultimately the efforts by Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams were enough to persuade the blue-chip pass-catcher to flip to the Ducks.

As you would expect, Duck fans were once again thrilled to see a flip from Lanning, especially when it came at the expense of Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. Here’s how they reacted on social media:

Second flip of the day for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. 4-star WR Ryan Pellum chooses Oregon over USC. Pellum is the No. 99 player in 2024, and the No. 19 WR. He is also the nephew of Don Pellum, who spent 23 years coaching on the Ducks’ staff.https://t.co/hieAoCmov8 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 20, 2023

There were legitimate gasps on the livestream when Ryan Pellum flipped and then signed the paper for Oregon. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 20, 2023

Oregon's 2024 recruiting class moved from No. 8 to start the day to No. 4. Ducks could still add Jericho Johnson tomorrow and be within a point of No. 3 Ohio State. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 20, 2023

Dan Lannings ownership of USC is unmistakable. Lincoln Riley is his son. — QB11 (@Qb11Sd) December 20, 2023

Oregon flips USC’s 3rd highest rated recruit per the 247 composite ratings. Another big flip for Dan Lanning and his staff. https://t.co/J8TD9JPf9r — Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 20, 2023

Four-star WR Ryan Pellum of Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan, the No. 99 overall player in the 2024 class, has flipped from USC to Oregon. Yikes. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 20, 2023

When the day started it was possible Ducks might only sign Jack Ressler at WR. Instead, they keep Dillon Gresham from flipping and flip two big-trine WRs from Ohio State and USC. Quite the day for Junior Adams.. — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) December 20, 2023

Oregon didn't go after many wide receiver portal targets before the dead period. Turns out they were in a great spot to add two 4-star WRs in Jeremiah McClellan and Ryan Pellum. They may go hard after portal WRs after today, but now there isn't nearly as big of a need to. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 20, 2023

