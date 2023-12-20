Advertisement

Duck fans celebrate again as Oregon flips 4-star WR Ryan Pellum from USC Trojans

Zachary Neel
·3 min read
One flip wasn’t enough. Dan Lanning wanted to make it two.

After securing four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday morning, the Oregon Ducks flipped four-star WR Ryan Pellum on Wednesday afternoon. He changed his commitment from the USC Trojans.

With the addition, Oregon has three wide receivers in the 2024 class and one of the best recruiting classes in the nation.

Pellum is the No. 99 player overall and the No. 19 WR on the 247Sports composite. He gives a big boost to the Ducks’ 2024 class, which is ranked inside the top 10.

The Ducks have been recruiting Pellum for a long time, and the Millikan High School star from Long Beach, California, was also fond of the Ducks during that process. Ultimately the efforts by Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams were enough to persuade the blue-chip pass-catcher to flip to the Ducks.

As you would expect, Duck fans were once again thrilled to see a flip from Lanning, especially when it came at the expense of Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. Here’s how they reacted on social media:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire