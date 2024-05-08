Duck baseball projected as a 2-seed and play in Clemson Regional

Clemson might have to call Vandiaerbilt to see what the Oregon Ducks baseball team has to offer when it comes to NCAA regional action.

In their latest Field of 64 projection, D1Baseball.com has Oregon going to Clemson, South Carolina and playing in that regional along with the Tigers, Coastal Carolina, and Sacred Heart.

Going across the country and playing in a regional on the road is nothing new for coach Mark Wasikowski and his Duck team. Just last season, Oregon traveled to Nashville and won the four-team, double-elimination tournament on Vanderbilt’s home field.

If this projection is accurate, the Ducks would have a chance to do something very similar. According to the website, Clemson would be a national 4-seed and would host a Super Regional should the Tigers advance. Currently, Clemson is ranked No. 2 in D1baseball’s Top 25. The Tigers are currently 37-10 and 17-7 in the ACC.

Coastal Carolina, a traditional good baseball program, is having a down season, at least for them. The Chanticleers are currently 28-20 overall and just 11-13 in the Sun Belt Conference.

As for Sacred Heart out of the Northeast Conference, the Pioneers are 27-20 overall, but a whopping 20-7 in league action.

Other notable projections are Oregon State as a 2-seed in the Columbia, SC regional, Utah as a 3-seed in the Norman, Okla. regional and Arizona as a 2-seed in the Santa Barbara regional.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire