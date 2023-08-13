Duchess of Sussex wears anti-stress wrist patch

The Duchess of Sussex wore the accessory while attending an appointment in the Sussexes’ hometown of Montecito - Pool/Getty Images Europe

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wearing an anti-stress patch while shopping in California.

The blue-and-white circular patch, worn on her wrist, is meant to reduce stress hormones and improve sleep, according to brand NuCalm.

She wore the accessory while attending an appointment in the Sussexes’ hometown of Montecito, California, while Prince Harry competed in a charity polo match in Singapore.

According to the manufacturers, the patches send a signal to the heart, slowing down cellular actions to mimic the “body’s normal transition to a peaceful, restorative night’s sleep”.

It does this by “activating the parasympathetic nervous system” with electromagnetic frequencies, NuCalm states.

Sold in packages of 20 or 100, each daily “biosignal processing disc” costs $4 (£3.15). If worn daily, the total cost would amount to around £1,150 a year.

The patches by NuCalm are meant to reduce stress hormones and improve sleep

The Duchess, 42, was also seen wearing a Max Mara Ruspoli jacket worth $1,625 (£1,280) and a Hermès Rayures D’Ete shawl that costs $1,225 (£965), despite mild 21C (70F) temperatures.

Prince Harry travelled alone to Asia for the polo match with professional player and friend Nacho Figueras, who’s been dubbed the “David Beckham of polo”.

Archie and Lilibet remained home with their mother in Montecito.

Mr Figueras told journalists at the event on Saturday that all the players “miss our wives very much”, adding: “We wish they were here.”

Prince Harry then flew to Tokyo, where he spoke at a summit organised by the International Sports Promotion Society.

It is unclear how long the Duchess has been wearing the stress patch for, however she has previously spoken about mental health issues.

The Duchess revealed that she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health after joining the Royal family.

She told Oprah Winfrey in an interview in 2021 that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while pregnant with son Archie, but claimed that when she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, this was denied because it would “look bad”.

On her old blog, titled The Tig, the Duchess herself wrote: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados.”

Duchess of Sussex's health tips

The couple have made wellbeing and anti-stress initiatives one of their main agendas since quitting life as working Royals to live in the US, with the Duke admitting that he had personally experienced burnout after “burning the candle at both ends”, before he practiced meditation and “inner work”.

Addressing an online conference in his role as Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, a mental wellness app, last year he said that all employers should give their staff time to work on their inner selves during office hours and advised fitting in 45-minutes of me-time every morning.

The Duke then claimed in his bombshell memoir, Spare, that the Prince of Wales feared his brother was being “brainwashed” by his therapist.