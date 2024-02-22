Duchess of Sussex opens new wing at animal charity via video message

Meghan spoke to Mayhew staff and guests in a video message - Ben Stevens/Mayhew

The Duchess of Sussex has opened a new rescue wing at the London-based animal charity of which she was once patron.

Meghan, 42, released a video message to mark the official unveiling of the wing at Mayhew, west London, one of her patronages during her brief stint as a working royal.

The wing was funded by her own “generous” donation, made through the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation in 2022 when she stepped back from her role.

The money was donated to continue the legacy of dog trainer Oli Juste, who died suddenly in January 2022 and who had introduced Meghan to the charity in 2019.

The Duchess said in her message to mark the opening of the Oli Juste wing at the charity’s base: “A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team at Mayhew who have worked tirelessly to bring this dream to life.

“It was so important to find a way to celebrate Oli’s memory in a manner that he would have loved.

“Mayhew is a beacon of hope for those in need and a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together.”

Yesterday we celebrated the life of Oli Juste and were honoured to share a video message from The Duchess of Sussex, Oli's dear friend and longtime Mayhew supporter who made the Wing possible. pic.twitter.com/Sm1XnB717k — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) February 22, 2024

Meghan’s donation also funded improvements to Mayhew’s dog run and garden, used by rescued dogs when they are waiting to be rehomed.

The event, on Wednesday, was attended by actors Nigel Harman, Rula Lenska, Beatie Edney and Laura Aikman.

A statement posted on the new The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex website also recounted the Duchess’s bond with Mr Juste.

“They shared many things throughout their friendship, among which was a deep commitment to animal welfare and a love of rescue dogs,” she said.

“The Oli Juste Wing is a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to our furry friends, and will improve the lives of countless animals, reminding us all of the power of compassion, connection, and care.”

The Duchess met some of the four-legged residents during her first visit to the shelter in 2019 - Mayhew

Sherine Wheeler, chief executive of Mayhew, said: “Thanks to the generosity of the Duchess of Sussex, our former royal patron, we have been able to make key improvements to our spaces for dogs in our care and create a comfortable and stimulating environment for them; a fitting legacy for Oli’s dedication to improving the lives of dogs.”

The Duchess has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the years including Guy, a beagle, and a black Labrador called Pula.

Mr Juste and his fiance Rob helped care for Guy when Meghan moved to the UK and the dog was recovering from an accident.

Meghan wrote in 2022 that she was left “heartbroken” by Mr Juste’s death.