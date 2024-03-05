Duchess of Sussex ‘creates drama to rewrite history’, says Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith enters the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday night - James Veysey/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex “creates so much drama” that does not exist and then uses it to “rewrite history,” Gary Goldsmith has suggested.

The Princess of Wales’s uncle criticised Meghan as he chatted with his fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates on the ITV1 show.

The 58-year-old businessman reserved some of his wrath for Prince Harry, saying: “I mean, you can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

By contrast, Mr Goldsmith hailed both his niece and Prince William as “the saviour of the Royal family”.

The tattooed father-of-one, known to the Princess as Uncle G, wasted no time in exploiting his royal links after making an energetic entrance into the house on Monday evening.

“So I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William and Harry they got really comfortable together,” he told other contestants including television personalities Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh.

“And then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think is there, and rewrites the history, saying they’re unhappy with us and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Mr Goldmsith said he didn't think it was fair that Harry and Meghan said 'they're unhappy with us' - Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

His comment appears to refer to the fact that the Duke’s relationship with members of the Royal family began to disintegrate when he met Meghan.

After the couple left the UK, they gave a series of television interviews, took part in a Netflix documentary series and, in Harry’s case, published a memoir that blindsided the Royal family.

Despite multiple betrayals, the couple then let it be known that they would have welcomed an invitation to spend Christmas with the royals at Sandringham last year.

The Prince and Princess have never publicly reacted to the volley of criticism aimed at them by the Sussexes. Kensington Palace sources have insisted that Mr Goldsmith is not a member of the couple’s trusted inner circle and would therefore not be spilling any family secrets.

Mr Goldsmith, who has often been described as the “black sheep” of the family, is said to have been “read the riot act” by Mrs Middleton.

However, the royals are braced for him to unleash his own colourful opinions over the course of the three-week series, which the businessman acknowledged that the Princess would likely be watching from behind a sofa.

Mr Goldsmith asked fellow housemate Sharon Osbourne about the opinion of Harry and Meghan in the US.

She replied: “In the beginning, they were very very well received. They (Americans) don’t understand it, but they do love it, you know?”

“But it’s dwindling, dwindling, dwindling and there’s been some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well.”

He told housemates that his family call him “buncle”, short for “bad uncle”, but admitted that it was “difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times”.

Asked if it was hard being related to famous people, he replied: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.”

Mr Goldsmith said he loved the fact that the Princess was “putting family first”.

The businessman is not thought to have had any contact with Kensington Palace about his Big Brother appearance, either to ask permission to take part or to thrash out the terms of his deal.

In 2009, he was filmed by undercover reporters at his Ibiza villa, La Maison de Bang Bang, apparently cutting up cocaine on the kitchen worktop and in 2017, he narrowly avoided jail after being convicted of attacking his wife during a drunken street row.