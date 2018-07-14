Serena Williams dedicates Wimbledon campaign to “all the Mums out there" after straight sets defeat

Serena Williams lost in straight sets to Germany’s Angelique Kerber - AFP

Throughout the 2018 championship Serena Williams had looked as though nothing had changed despite having a baby less than a year ago.

But today it became all to much for the former champion who lost in straight sets to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

The new mum-of-one who said she was playing “for all the Mums out there” on Saturday afternoon was defeated after just one hour and five minutes of play.

Overcome with emotion Kerber fell to her knees following her winning point before making her way into the crowd to hug her coach and family.

Despite Williams’ loss her close friend the Duchess of Sussex was there to console her, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The women embraced on Centre Court following the final Credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Whilst it won’t have been the outcome she had hoped for her time in the final came barely 10 months since the Wimbledon champion was left fighting for her life after suffering complications following an emergency caesarean section.

For weeks after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia she was still in too much pain to walk to the post box never mind play a game of tennis.

Holding back the tears after the match Williams said: “It’s been an amazing tournament for me, I was really happy to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing but I can’t be disappointed I have so much to look forward to and I’m literally just getting started.

Angelique Kerber holds up her first Wimbledon trophy Credit: Reuters

“To all the Mums out there I was playing for you today and I tried but Angelique played really well. I look forward to continuing to being back out here and doing what I do best.”

Following her victory Kerber said: “Serena you are a great person and a champion, you are coming back and you are such an inspiration for everybody, for all of us and every person watching.

"I’m sure you will have your next grand slam title soon.”

Williams’ defeat comes two months after the tennis star took a front-row seat at the Duchess of Sussex's wedding to the Duke of Sussex in Windsor.

Story Continues

Yesterday the newlywed who was invited to SW19 by the Duchess of Cambridge, wore wide-legged cream trousers with a blue and white Ralph Lauren shirt in a nod to the designer who supplies the clothing for the Championship's ball kids, lines judges and umpires.

The Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a Jenny Packham dress with nude suede heels, and matching handbag.

Williams’ journey through this year’s Wimbledon championships has been noted for the sheer pleasure she displays at being back in SW19, coupled with obvious delight that she has got this far.

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex attend Wimbledon ladies' final day

“It's been a crazy 10 months. I was still pregnant at this time last year. That's something I have to keep reminding myself,” she said.

“I didn’t know a couple of months ago where I was or where I’d be how I would do or how I’d be able to come back.

“These two weeks have really showed me that I can complete and I can come out and be a contender to win grand slams.”

Praising her amazing comeback her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of the online message board Reddit, said that only nine months ago she found it too painful to walk to the post box in the aftermath of the birth.

Williams this week spoke movingly about her experience of childbirth, after which she suffered life-threatening blood clots and had to undergo repeated surgery, and the long road towards regaining her previous form as one of the greatest ever players.

Serena Williams has said she has a "wonderful friendship" with the Duchess of Sussex Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley for the Telegraph

“I had a super tough delivery. I lost count after four surgeries because I was in so many. It was just routine every day, I had to have a new surgery. Because of all the blood issues I have, I was really touch-and-go for a minute,” she said, adding that the psychological side of her recovery was no less arduous.

“It's mentally very, very difficult. I didn't know I would have such kind of traumatic thoughts, especially now that I have a daughter. I want to be around as long as I can to support her. It's interesting how that mental recovery is actually taking much longer than I ever expected.”

Elsewhere at the All England Club yesterday Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their third Wimbledon trophy in the men’s wheelchair doubles.

The pair won in straight sets against Joachim Gerard and Stefan Olsson.

Speaking after their victory Reid said: “The fact that we get to play on big courts … it means a lot to us. When we get the opportunity to play on TV, have that coverage, it’s the opportunity to inspire younger people, other people with disabilities to get out and play tennis, play another sport, get healthy.

“That’s something that’s really important because we were both in that situation ourselves at one point.”

16-year-old Jack Draper is today hoping to end the 56-year wait for a British boys’ champion.

Laura Robson was the last Briton to win a Wimbledon junior title, when she triumphed in 2008.

Speaking after his win against Nicolas Mejia in an incredible semi-final that lasted more than four hours Draper said: “I don’t think anything can really prepare you for that sort of match as a junior player.

"That’s probably the longest match I’ve had.”

He will now face Taiwan's Chun Hsin Tseng, the world number one junior, in today's final.