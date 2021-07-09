Duchess of Cambridge to attend Wimbledon singles finals

The Duchess will attend the Wimbledon finals this weekend - Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge will be out of isolation to attend the Wimbledon ladies singles final tomorrow, accompanied by Prince William, Kensington Palace has announced.

She will also attend the men’s singles final on Sunday, in a weekend heavily dominated by sport.

The Duchess is not expected to make it from SWI9 to Wembley to watch England take on Italy in the Euros final later that evening but the Duke, who is president of the FA, will be in the stands cheering Gareth Southgate’s team on.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), the Duchess presented the Wimbledon trophies for the first time in 2019.

An avid tennis fan, she attended the Championships last Friday, day five, but was forced to leave suddenly after finding out she had to self-isolate.

The Duchess was in the royal box on Centre Court when she was told she had been in contact with someone who had subsequently tested positive for Covid and left immediately.

It meant she had to pull out of two engagements marking the anniversary of the NHS on Monday.

Government guidelines state that the ten-day period of isolation must begin when you last came into contact with the person who tested positive.

The Duchess has had both vaccinations and is understood to test twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime.