Duchene, Turris: The day after the non-trade

From the sound of things, the trade that wasn’t involving Matt Duchene, Kyle Turris, picks, prospects, the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, and maybe the Nashville Predators, might some day mutate into an actual transaction.

For more on that unusual situation, check out Adam Gretz’s post, which includes an interesting comparison between Turris and Duchene.

If you’re looking for some concrete updates on what needs to happen and/or what didn’t happen, a few things cropped up since then.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that things didn’t progress with Turris and the Predators to the point that extension talks happened. That’s highly relevant, after all, with Turris in a contract year and his value somewhat difficult to gauge.

FWIW, I don't believe the Predators ever talked contract with the Kyle Turris camp. Never got that far is what I'm told. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 5, 2017





Now, if you’re a fan of Duchene, the Avalanche, and/or trades, you might want an idea of what’s holding things up. It’s no secret that GM Joe Sakic seeks a considerable haul in return for Duchene, with TSN’s Darren Dreger providing more meat to chew on:

I've heard of 2 options Col was considering in 3 way trade. 1) 4 picks and a prospect (high picks). 2) two prospects and a 1st and 3rd. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 5, 2017





If nothing else, you have to credit Joe for shooting high (and knowing Sakic, while keeping his head up and not looking down).

Whether Turris sticks with the Senators for a while and the Duchene pain continues in Colorado or one/both get a change of address, the bottom line is that both forwards were asked to perform on Saturday, less than 24 hours after word broke of the near-trade.

Give each player some credit for taking a “business as usual” approach.